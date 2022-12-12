ReelStar Partners with GDA International for Global Distribution, Platform Expansion and Rollout of REELT Utility Token

Adelaide, Australia, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelStar, a decentralized Web3 multi-blockchain platform that integrates live streaming, video sharing, peer-to-peer chat, audio/video calling, NFT minting, and an NFT marketplace with a unique Digital Wallet, has partnered with GDA International (formerly known as Assets International), a vertically integrated financial technology and digital asset capital market advisory company, to take the strategy lead for the global rollout of the ReelStar platform and to bring RealStar’s wide range of Web3 offerings and functionalities to users around the world.



ReelStar Partners with GDA International

ReelStar is building a platform and ecosystem that reimagines how artists, creators, and fans will engage, collaborate, and jointly benefit in the growing media and entertainment industry. This includes redesigning everything from special effects and payments to marketing and infrastructure for a decentralized, blockchain-based Web 3.0 future world.

By building an “everything” app that is private and secure – one in which artists, creators, and fans can engage in an intuitive, easy, and seamless fashion – ReelStar looks to lower costs and content creation constraints while improving times to market and user engagement in a fair, transparent, incentivized, and blockchain-secured fashion.

According to ReelStar Co–Founder Navdeep Sharma: “ReelStar allows anyone to safely and securely hold REELT, exchange it for fiat or other cryptocurrencies, and use it for goods and services within the ReelStar ecosystem. REELT is the underpinning utility token that powers our revolutionary vision to globally democratize access to Web3, metaverse, and future technologies – all from within a single, integrated, and cohesive app. We are thrilled to partner with GDA International for strategic guidance and assistance in bringing this vision to life and connecting to millions of users around the world and driving the next wave of crypto adoption.”

Michael Gord, the CEO of the GDA Group of Companies, also commented on this partnership by saying: “At GDA International, we provide enterprises and institutions with exposure to our premier global ecosystem of cutting-edge blockchain technology companies. ReelStar has a strong focus on community and exceptional user experiences, and the project leadership team is a seasoned group of industry leaders with deep expertise in the cryptocurrency industry. Built from the ground up to power a new generation of decentralized, blockchain-based crypto opportunities, ReelStar makes it possible for those with no technical or financial knowledge to benefit from the vast earning opportunities within the ReelStar app. We are proud to partner with this project and look forward to making the team’s vision of a seamless Web3 “everything” app a reality.”

This news comes soon after ReelStar’s announcement of its upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE) of 15 billion tokens, as well as public disclosure of the platform’s use of smart contract functionality on the Polygon (MATIC) and Binance platforms so that highly customizable, cross-chain functionalities can be built by developers and partners for use within the app. As the project develops, you can keep track of project updates and market traction at https://www.reelcrypto.io/.





About ReelStar

The ReelStar app is the first “everything app” developed from the ground up on a decentralized Web3 multi-blockchain platform with integrated live streaming, video sharing, peer-to-peer chat, audio/video calling, NFT minting, NFT marketplace and a Digital Wallet with unique functionalities. For more information, visit https://www.reelcrypto.io/.

About GDA International

GDA International provides digital asset companies with access to growth capital, as well as capital markets advisory services that help stakeholders navigate the digital asset landscape. The GDA International executive team has the experience that spans the entire blockchain industry including venture capital, private equity, trading, token economics, token development, and multinational enterprise to digital asset partnerships. For more information, visit https://gda.international/.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com



