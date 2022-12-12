Amazon, Synthetic Biology, and Supply Chain Pains Set in Motion Organic & Natural Health Association’s 8th Annual Conference in Cape Coral

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic & Natural Health Association (O&N Health) will host its 8th annual conference from Jan. 17-19 at The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village in Cape Coral, Florida. The conference will open early on Jan. 16 for optional networking events including 18 holes of golf, followed by dinner and a “Bogeys, Beers & Bourbon'' tasting. Conference sponsors include Mercola , AIDP , and Chr. Hansen . The opening reception and dinner, on Jan. 17, will support a community Hurricane Ian restoration project. The theme of this year’s conference is “Disrupting Dysfunction: Securing Supply Chain Integrity.” Much of the content for the conference was developed as a result of O&N Health’s board conference retreat to San Miguel, Mexico, in 2022.



Dan Lifton , CEO of QOL Labs, and O&N Health treasurer, and Dan Richard , vice president of global sales and marketing at NOW Foods are the keynote speakers at this year’s conference along with a panel of industry experts including Elan Sudberg , CEO of Alkemist Labs, and Chris Burkhart , senior vice president of sales at Nutrasource, discussing “The Amazon Factor” and proposing new strategies for improving quality assurance for consumers.

O&N Health was recently awarded the 2022 Person of the Year award from WholeFoods Magazine for being one of the quality activists of Amazon.com during the past several years challenging hemp and CBD claims by testing top Amazon products. And while O&N Health’s efforts, along with other initiatives from fellow colleagues and companies in the industry, have put pressure on the online giant, Karen Howard , CEO and executive director of O&N Health, says uniting the industry on this issue is key to finding solutions with Amazon that everyone can tolerate.

“We need a cohesive industry response to the issues arising from Amazon,” said Howard. “Addressing the ‘Amazon factor’ is a complex issue that requires everyone to be equally vested in a business case that can serve the entire industry, while benefiting consumers and supporting our retailers. I am optimistic that the balanced and scientifically determined actions we have taken will result in true collaboration, which is why this issue is at the top of our agenda at the conference this year.”

Other topics to be addressed during the conference include: regenerative agriculture innovation for the supply chain; using blockchain technology to win back consumer trust; recruitment and retention strategies in the workplace; failings and fixings with 2023 politics; adopting ESG (environmental, social, governance) as an investment strategy; bringing to light the issues surrounding synthetic biology; and a state of the industry address by Tom Aarts , managing director of Nutrition Business Advisors.

“We have a lot of critical issues to cover, and I predict 2023 will be a big year for Organic & Natural Health and the natural products industry,” said Howard. “This is our most important gathering of the year.”

Registration for O&N Health’s conference is open to members ; nonmembers and the media may attend by invitation only . Register before Dec. 31 to receive discount pricing and reserve a room at the Westin before Dec. 23 to take advantage of the special block room rates. O&N Health conference is designed to optimize networking opportunities while engaging in deep and meaningful discussions on issues facing the natural products industry and the consumers it serves. Learn more at: https://organicandnatural.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90fa0cde-eae9-4779-820b-119294fa3533