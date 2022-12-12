Anthony & Sylvan Pools wins Best of Las Vegas 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, the leading residential inground swimming pool and spa builder in the United States, was honored for the sixth time, as a top Pool Builder and Maintenance company by Best of Las Vegas 2022. The awards recognize the top businesses, organizations, and institutions in Las Vegas and votes are cast by the general public; this year the contest received 9.8 million votes cast across its categories.



Bringing home the gold – first place – Anthony & Sylvan received the highest number of votes in its category.

“We are humbled to be named Best of Las Vegas for a sixth year in a row. We are thankful to everyone who voted for us and continues to trust us to help create the backyard of their dreams,” said Trevor Sawatzky, General Manager of Las Vegas. “This year’s Best of Las Vegas Gold honor is a credit to our amazing team who work tirelessly serving our customers and ensuring their backyards are truly an extension of the homes they love. We look forward to continuing to be a part of this amazing community.”

Anthony & Sylvan strives to maintain customer excellence across its 14 divisions around the U.S. It is proud to say that Best of Las Vegas is just one of the many accolades Anthony & Sylvan has won, including the ANGI Super Service Award, Best of Houzz, The Talk Award, Pulse of the City Award and City Beat News: Service Excellence Award.

“Customer satisfaction is the backbone to everything we do at Anthony & Sylvan and has been for our entire 76-year history,” said Kevin Donaldson, President, New Pools. “Winning Best of Las Vegas six years in a row is a testament to the Las Vegas team and its commitment to upholding Anthony & Sylvan’s values.”

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Since 1946, families have been trusting Anthony & Sylvan to design and build their dream in-ground swimming pools. Our team of designers and craftsmen have created thousands of backyard retreats. We constantly strive for complete customer satisfaction, use the best materials for the job and uphold rigorous standards. With pools built for over 380,000 families, we must be doing something right.

