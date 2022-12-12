Electric Scooters Market Size is Expanding at USD 40.34 Billion by 2030 | Expansion in European Regions

Tokyo, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrid and Paris have Europe's largest fleets of shared electric scooters. Almost all vehicles shared in urban areas that is 92%, including electric scooters, are made available via free-float sharing, i.e., without designated pickup and return stations. This provides a particularly handy transportation alternative for trips in urban areas with a typical radius of up to 8 km, without the need to engage in car ownership or the risks and costs connected with its acquisition.



The e-Cooltra sharing business is a division of the Cooltra corporation, which also rents out combustion motorcycles in numerous European cities and provides food and document delivery services. The e-Cooltra firm, which operates in eight European cities, is presently one of the largest players in the electric scooter sharing market. It operates in Brazil in conjunction with the Brazilian Riba in its sharing arm and has a fleet of about 5,000 units. The company, which began as a rental service for combustion scooters in 2006 in Barcelona, has a competitive advantage in terms of time in operation and market consolidation.

Get the sample copy of this report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1271

The English company Just Eat, on the other hand, operates in 13 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, and North America under a different business model that encourages the use of electric scooters by its deliverers and restaurants: it has formed an alliance with the British manufacturer Eskuta and offers discounts of up to 45 percent on its service fees to partner restaurants who purchase this type of vehicle. Takeaway.com, a Dutch delivery company with operations in eleven European countries, offers a third option: it has its own platform and fleet, allowing service providers to rent electric scooters for delivery.

Electric scooters have been gradually included into the fleets of various cities in Spain since 2016, in order to reduce carbon emissions related with deliveries. That year, 100 units were purchased, and in 2017, another 200 were added to the Spanish Post Office's fleet, followed by 300 in 2018. In just over two years, the fleet grew to about 600 cars, making it one of Europe's largest fleets of electric vehicles for postal delivery firms. Vehicle traffic is one of the major sources of noise pollution, accounting for around 55% of urban noise in Europe and up to 90% in Brazilian cities like So Paulo. The World Health Organization estimates that more than half of the world's population lives in cities, with frightening demographic projections. It was shown that traffic noise levels in 86% of Brazilian cities surpass the legal limit.

Key Insights

By product, the retro segment has captured revenue share of around 52% in 2021.

The folding variant product segment is growing at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2022 to 2030.

The sealed lead-acid battery segment has accounted 63% revenue share in 2021.

The lithium-ion battery segment is growing at a CAGR of 10.4%.

By voltage, the 36V segment has generated revenue share of 62% in 2021.

The greater than 48V segment is growing at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2022 to 2030.

North America region is growing at a notable CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030.





Cutting-edge Insight | Ask here for customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1271

Electric scooters market is booming in U.S. with high growth rate

Electronic scooters are gaining popularity in the U.S., and they are quickly becoming unmistakable types of urban transportation. In 2019, 136 million journeys were taken on shared bikes and scooters, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials. Overall regional growth is expected to be aided by increased investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and research funding for innovative high-density batteries. Revel, for example, invested $27.6 million in the U.S. and introduced 68 MUVI electric scooters from Torrot in Spain.

In the U.S., 84 million trips were taken on Shared Micro-mobility in 2018, more than double the number of trips taken in 2017. In 2018, electric scooters surpassed bikes as the favored mode of transport for dock less merchants. Over 85,000 electric scooters were accessible for public use in over 100 U.S. locations at the end of 2018. Dock less bikes, on the other hand, which once numbered in the tens of thousands, have virtually vanished from the streets, with the notable exception of those still in use in Seattle.

Station-based bike share was used for 36.5 million rides in 2018, up 9% from the previous year. Due to the absence of most dock less shared bikes across the U.S., the number of trips taken on dock less bike sharing is likely to decline in 2019. Scooters were used in 38.5 million journeys across the United States, demonstrating their widespread use in numerous cities. 84% of all station-based bike share journeys in the U.S. are taken in the top six cities, which is consistent to previous years. Similarly, e-scooter ridership is concentrated in a few cities: 40% of all electric scooter journeys occurred in the Los Angeles, San Diego, and Austin regions.

Growing strategic initiatives by major key players

To extend their market share, leading market players are focused on various growth strategies such as research and development, mergers and acquisitions, and the launch of new products. For example, Ford joined with the new lab in October 2021 to provide electric vehicle technologies to the mobility innovation initiative. Helbiz launched new standing electric scooters in November 2021 in order to start a new racing league.

Yadea Group began using a Nidec Corporation-developed in-wheel motor in January 2022. For the first time, Nidec has created an in-wheel electric motorcycle motor. The new in-wheel motor has 18% more low-speed torque and 5% more high-speed torque than similar motors. Using the firm's technology for hard disc drive shaft motors, the minor precision motor and solutions corporate unit created the in-wheel motor. In Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, China, Nidec manufactures the new product.

In addition, The Yadea Group introduced the Y1S, a commercial-grade smart lithium e-moped, in November 2021. The Y1S can be customized for bike-sharing, takeout, logistics, and a variety of other uses. Yadea Group's Graphene batteries for electric two-wheelers were unveiled in July 2019. In comparison to most batteries in use today, these batteries have a longer life and faster charging alternatives. Energica kept expanding in the U.S. in April 2019. The Pacific Northwest, a hub for electric vehicle acceptance for equally two-wheelers and four-wheelers, will now be served by an original marketable procedure with Yamaha Suzuki Sports Plaza in Portland, Oregon.

Furthermore, Bajaj Auto stated in June 2021 that deliveries of Chetak electric scooters would commence in September. Chetak electric scooters will be available in two models that are Premium and Urban. The scooters also include data communication for enhanced security and user authentication. BMW Motorrad unveiled the CE 04 electric scooter in July 2021, which features an everlasting magnet motor, traction control, a ventilated mobile charging section, and a revolutionary design.

Expansion of micro mobility sector

Micro mobility vehicles can be personally owned, municipally owned, or part of a commercial shared-mobility system, similar to the popular electric scooter types found around the world. They can save time, avoid traffic, solve parking problems, and, most importantly, consume far less energy than driving a car in the correct circumstances. However, there is evidence that they can be used to replace active modes of transportation like walking, which poses a risk to unilateral support and necessitates further research to properly comprehend and manage.

Sales of electric scooters have been progressively increasing, and more original equipment manufacturers are joining the market. Even Ola has purchased electric scooter manufacturers such as Etergo and plans to bring their products to the Indian market soon. The sector anticipates a reasonable demand in the near future as charging infrastructure improves. However, higher model prices compared to semiconductor counterparts, a lack of charging choices, and a shorter range have all had an impact on overall electric two-wheeler sales. Between April 2019 and March 2020, over 24,000 electric scooters were sold in India. Okinawa Electric was named the best electric scooter manufacturer in FY2020, with a 42.2% market share. The following graph depicts the sales of electric scooters by major original equipment manufacturers for financial year 2020.

For FY2020, Okinawa topped the list of original equipment manufacturers selling high-speed electric two-wheelers in India. It was also the only original equipment manufacturers in the prior fiscal year to surpass 10,000 sales. With 7,399 units sold, Hero Electric placed in second place. Hero Electric has been in this market for a long time and has a large share of the overall electric 2w market. Among all other manufacturers, Hero Electric has the most extensive dealer network. With 2,908 units sold, Ather Energy came in third on the list. The Ather 450 is the enthusiast's choice in the segment, with strong demand in cities such as Bangalore, Pune, and Chennai. Ampere sold 2,499 units, while Revolt ended in fifth place with 1,062 units sold.

OEM-wise electric scooter sales and market share for FY2020 Okinawa 10,133.0 Hero Electric 7,399.0 Ather Energy 2,908.0 Ampere 2,499.0 Revolt 1,062.0

Surge in demand for urban mobility

Emission management is critical in certain nations because of fast urbanization and high population density. In these countries, modern modes of transportation will remain in great demand. Cities around the globe are formulating for a revolutionary age of urban mobility positioned on the idea of using supportable transportation automobiles to reduce traffic congestion and pollution for a clean and fresh environment.

Although electric vehicles have emerged as the preferred mode of transportation, a significant number of automobiles on single-lane roads and in densely populated areas may exacerbate traffic congestion. Electric scooters and bikes were selected as suitable devices for supporting urban mobility in cities of all sizes. Bike-share programs, dock less bikes, and electric scooter sales are on the rise, bolstering urban mobility plans in a number of cities. Furthermore, as compared to autos and public transportation, electric scooters minimize commuting time, which is a driving force in electric scooter sales.

Whether customers prefer walking, driving, or taking public transportation, the modes of urban mobility are determined by their choices. Electric scooters, on the other hand, have seen a substantial increase in popularity in recent years, owing to their easy mobility and convenience for riders commuting long and short distances. and sales of electric scooters will continue to rise as a result of this trend.

A new wave of urbanization is presenting new opportunities for better understanding consumer requirements while also pursuing environmental goals. Africa is urbanizing at a rate of 4%, quicker than any other country, according to statistics. The automobile industry's African corporate leaders want to make this decade one of vehicle electrification and urban mobility. The African automotive industry is witnessing a huge transition as manufacturers implement novel ways to maximize the benefits of electric two-wheelers like scooters. One of the key drivers driving battery-powered vehicle innovation is electric scooters. Innovation in battery-operated vehicles is expected to be aided by features such as home charging options and the usage of renewable energy sources. Consumers benefit greatly from these vehicles' improved performance.

With the rise of urban mobility in Africa, comes the capacity to access education, culture, employment, and affordable transportation. African cities are expected to add around 300 million new citizens to the existing urban population over the next 15 years. According to statistics, Africa is expected to have the world's fastest urban growth rate: by 2050, Africa's cities would have added 950 million people. The number of students and employees is growing in conjunction with the growth of the urban population.

Future prospects for electric scooters

Micro-mobility, particularly electric scooters, is gradually changing the way people travel. Electric scooters, in example, have been present as manual kick scooters for decades, but they have now been reimagined as an efficient mode of transportation for most commuters. What was once a fun kick scooter for kids and teenagers has taken on a more important function in the transportation industry. Although the future of electric scooters remains uncertain, they have ushered in a revolution in sustainable micro-mobility. As a result, there are various reasons why it will almost certainly become a part of the transportation future.

The first and last-mile conundrum is a source of frustration for some commuters. This is the distance between the starting place and the nearest bus or subway station for commuters. Commuters often discover this distance to be short to drive or long to pace. Electric scooters are a rapid, lightweight, and efficient means of transportation that solves this problem. Electric scooters are also a fantastic option for getting around the neighborhood, especially if the journey is only a short one. This makes it easier for everyone, from students to office professionals, to get around the city.

The space-saving benefits of electric scooters are one reason cities may wish to accommodate them. Electric scooters don't take up a lot of room because of their small bodies. In fact, ten electric scooters can fit into a single parking space. As a result, electric scooters are a viable option for a congested city seeking to reduce the number of cars parked on the side of the road. Electric scooter users also don't have to worry about finding a parking spot because, if permitted, they may be taken into facilities. Electric scooters may easily fit under desks or within cupboards for people who live in small apartments. As a result, a garage for your personal vehicle is unnecessary. As cities get increasingly crowded, space will become more expensive, and electric scooters will help to alleviate the shortage of space.

The ease and efficiency of electric scooters are two of the key reasons why commuters use them. They have portable transportation, after all, that can carry them wherever in the city. Commuters also don't have to sit in traffic because electric scooters can quickly bypass it. Rapid speeds, enhanced safety characteristics, and advanced technologies are all available with the most recent electric scooter technology. Furthermore, while some electric scooters are designed for short distances, there are long-range electric scooters that provide riders with more mileage and a better riding experience. Overall, electric scooters are no longer merely a mode of transportation. Electric scooters enable consumers to live a healthier and more convenient lifestyle.

Unlike driving a car or riding a motorcycle, riding an electric scooter is inexpensive. This is also true for various types of micro mobility devices. For one thing, it offers fewer initial expenditures, as good electric scooters can cost anywhere between $300 and $1000. A premium and high-performance electric scooter will set you back a little over $2000 if you're ready to spend a bit extra. Even so, it's still less expensive than buying a car. Apart from that, because electric scooters do not require fuel to operate, passengers save money on gas. Riders don't have to worry about finding or paying for parking because electric scooters are portable. In addition, electric scooters require little to no maintenance over the course of a year if properly maintained. Overall, it's a suitable mode of personal transportation for low-income commuters or those on a budget. Its cost-effectiveness makes personal travel more accessible.

Electric scooters' future predicts that they will become an integral part of people's daily lives, particularly for those who live in cities. Apart from electric scooters, metropolises may see an increase in individual micro-mobile devices. It would aid to promote electric scooters and other devices to travelers if regulation related micro mobility gadgets were legalized and recognized properly. It will also be safer for all riders of micro mobility. As more cities authorize and encourage these gadgets, people will be able to appreciate a more efficient, economical, and micro-mobile approach of transportation sooner rather than later.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Standing/Self-Balancing

Retro

Folding





By Battery Type

NiMH

Sealed Lead Acid

Li-ion





By Voltage Type

24V

36V

48V

Greater than 48V

By Regional Type

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1271

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R