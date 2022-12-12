AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $3,621,000, or $0.68 per diluted share, for its 2023 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2022 compared to net income of $3,326,000, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2023, AMREP had net income of $5,533,000, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4,963,000, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022. Revenues were $16,149,000 and $26,856,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2023 and $16,112,000 and $26,098,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2022.



More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 16,149,000 $ 16,112,000 Net income $ 3,621,000 $ 3,326,000 Income per share – basic $ 0.69 $ 0.45 Income per share – diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.45 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 5,281,000 7,361,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 5,307,000 7,383,000





Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 26,856,000 $ 26,098,000 Net income $ 5,533,000 $ 4,963,000 Income per share – basic $ 1.05 $ 0.67 Income per share – diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.67 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 5,277,000 7,354,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 5,302,000 7,378,000









CONTACT:

Adrienne M. Uleau

Vice President, Finance and Accounting

(610) 487-0907