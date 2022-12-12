La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor Offers a Full Range of Recliners and Other Furniture

Davenport, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, a furniture store in Davenport, has announced that they are offering a full range of furniture designed to fit the comfort and style desired by homeowners in Davenport and in the Quad Cities area. Their recliners, sofas, chairs, sectionals, and more, are available in a variety of styles to ensure that customers will find the kind of look that they are looking for. They also offer in-home design services from their team of interior design professionals who can help customers make their dream home become a reality.

Currently, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google after receiving almost 1,000 customer reviews. In one recent review, Linda P. gave them a five star rating and said, “I first met Brandi 9 years ago; I had moved into a new home after my husband had passed away, and was seeking help/advice in furnishing my home. Brandi was very kind, helpful, professional. I have returned to work with Brandi on other projects. She is delightful, warm, funny and knows my taste. Never has steered me wrong! Our latest project was to design a 9 x 12 area rug for a renovation project; she introduced me to Nancy, a coworker. We designed the perfect rug, and had a great time while doing so. I would recommend Lazy Boy to anyone's design/furnishing needs. Thank you, Brandi and Nancy! It was a wonderful experience.”

Customers may feel overwhelmed by the wide variety of choices of furniture when they check out the store. They offer various kinds of recliners, chairs, sofas, beds, nightstands, chests, dressers, mirrors for the bedroom, dining chairs, dining tables, barstools, and dining storage. That is why their team of designers are ready to provide interior design services. They will consult with the customer as to their desired type of home design and then develop a functional and attractive combination of furniture items that will realize the customer’s vision of how their home should look like. To do that, they will even visit the home of the client to ensure that the interior design they come up with matches the layout of the home’s various spaces.

The interior design process will begin with a free consultation with one of their interior designers in-store, at home, or virtually. The outcome of this consultation will be a customized room plan that suits the customer’s own personal style, budget, and preferences. Next, the customer will check on the wood finishes, swatches, and three-dimensional drawings of the new room to better visualize what would happen to that particular space in the home. Once the customer has approved everything, the designer will take care of the ordering, setup, and the completion of that particular interior design.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor also offers on its website several photos of designs that can serve as design inspirations for customers. These include the World Traveler, Sustainable Style, Calming Colors, Clean Classic Casual, Designed to Shine, Ultramarine, Mid-Century Modern, Sectionals, and more.

Started in 1927, La-Z-Boy is considered to be the inventor of the idea of the reclining chair and has currently more than 2,300 retail outlets in the US. Founded in 2008, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor in Davenport offers the same brand of well-loved and recognized in-home furniture and accessory items and services for the Quad Cities area. This store has a 25,000 sq ft warehouse and is the leading La-Z-Boy store in the Midwest based on sales volume, achieving a year-on-year record sales growth since its establishment.

Those who are interested in the wide range of furniture and the services for interior design offered can check out the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor website or contact them through the phone or by email. Or they can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LazboyofDavenport. The store is open from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday; and from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sundays.

