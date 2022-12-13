Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Size is expected to reach at USD 30.6 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.8%, Owing to Growing Demand in Food and Beverages Sector

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Size accounted for USD 24.0 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 30.6 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Statistics

Global haitian vetiver oil market revenue was worth USD 24.0 million in 2021, with a 2.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Europe region was accounted 68.2% of haitian vetiver oil market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific haitian vetiver oil market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030

By nature, Organic segment capture over 60.8% of total market share in 2021

Rising tendency toward organic ingredients, drives the haitian vetiver oil market value



Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Coverage:

Market Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Size 2021 USD 24.0 Million Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Forecast 2030 USD 30.6 Million Haitian Vetiver Oil Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 2.8% Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Base Year 2021 Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Nature, By Grade, By End-use Industry, And By Geography Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Albert Vieille SAS, Vigon International, Ananda, LLC, Jedwards International, Inc., Haiti Essential Co Ltd., Givaudan SA, Fleurchem, Inc., Floracopeia Inc., Ernesto Ventós, S.A., Robertet Groupe, Unicode S.A., Berje Inc., Texarome Inc., and Frager S.A. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Overview

Haitian vetiver oil is extremely good for one's health and safety; it has therapeutic and medical effects on both the skin and the nervous system. Haitian vetiver oil is used in a variety of cosmetics and skin treatments because it can be effective in treating a variety of skin and nerve conditions. Among the skin-related difficulties that Haitian vetiver oil can help with is the removal of pimples and acne the reduction of skin imperfections, and the treatment of dry skin. Moreover, Haitian vetiver oil is a rich source of cancer-prevention chemicals, which have been shown to be beneficial in fighting skin aging.

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Trends

Haitian vetiver oil is becoming increasingly popular in the global perfume and perfume market, owing to its multiple skin benefits and rising demand for aromatherapy. In the global Haitian vetiver oil market, it is widely used for combining oriental types of floral and fragrance compounds, as well as in various beauty care products. Haitian vetiver oil is used as the main ingredient in 20% of all men's smells and 36% of European quality perfumes and fragrances in the global fragrances and scents market.

An increasing number of health-conscious customers all over the world are asking manufacturers to provide items with natural and organic ingredients such as Haitian vetiver oil, as people choose natural and organic products over chemical items when acquiring personal grooming and beauty products. The use of Haitian vetiver oil in the overwhelming bulk of personalized and beauty products are one of the most well-known trends adopted by the majority of manufacturers in the global Haitian vetiver oil market. Its natural body cooling technique made it the most commonly used oil in tropical countries with high humidity. It is used to cure heat seizures, joint problems, and skin problems, as well as to relieve anxiety, stress, and uneasiness. Extensive research investigations on vetiver oils have shown that they can boost mental performance and reduce the symptoms of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The niche fragrance category is increasing rapidly in the global aroma and fragrances industry, owing to the increased customer interest in distinctive scents. Niche goods are manufactured with unusual and natural components and distributed in tiny quantities by small businesses.

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Segmentation

The global haitian vetiver oil market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on nature, grade, and end-use industry. By nature, the segment is separated into organic, and conventional. According to the haitian vetiver oil market forecast, the organic category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of grade, the market is categorized into food grade, and industrial grade. Moreover, the market is split into food & beverages processing, aromatherapy, perfume products, and pharmaceutical, based on the end-use industry.

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide haitian vetiver oil market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a Haitian vetiver oil industry analysis, the Asia-Pacific market is likely to rise at a rapid pace over the next several years. This is due to its increasing demand in many applications such as medicine, perfume, and food. Its use as a flavor-enhancing agent in medicinal syrups and as a flavoring agent in the food and beverages industry, such as milkshakes and frozen yogurts, is necessary to increase its demand in this region.

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Players

According to International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), the fragrance market, along with the luxury fragrance categories and high-quality businesses, is growing faster than the middle market brands. The demand in the Haitian vetiver oil market is growing rapidly in the global fragrance and aroma sector, owing to its woody and natural perfume, which attracts buyers looking for a distinctive scent. To create a strong natural aroma, Haitian vetiver oil is combined in different structures with other basic oil, for example, pepper, bergamot, and many others.

Some of the prominent haitian vetiver oil market companies are Albert Vieille SAS, Floracopeia Inc., Jedwards International, Inc., Ananda, LLC, Berje Inc., Haiti Essential Co Ltd., Fleurchem, Inc., Ernesto Ventós, S.A., Unicode S.A., Texarome Inc., Vigon International, Givaudan SA, Robertet Groupe, and Frager S.A.

