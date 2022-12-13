Fellaz is Preparing to Launch a Web3 Lifestyle Membership Service and an NFT-Based Ticket for a Global EDM Music Event to Take Place in March Next Year

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fellaz, a Singapore-based Web3 entertainment and lifestyle ecosystem, is ready to roll out its new membership service. Unlike Web2 membership programs, whose benefits are thinly spread and static, Fellaz plans to offer an NFT-based membership program that promises more than a set number of negligible discounts and privileges. By maximizing the innovation that the underlying decentralization technology provides, Fellaz seeks to introduce a novel way of optimizing user experience and engagement with the brands they love.

The members will be given exclusive access to a highly selective community of peers with the same membership status to enable direct communication between the members through a protocol co-owned and developed by its members as the stakeholders.

The membership can be used as a premium admission pass to exclusive IRL events or services offered by the companies that represent the Fellaz Alliance. Through token gating and NFT verification solution, online and offline transactions will be a seamless and secure experience for the users. Designated perks will be provably redeemed, and hence the value of the membership retains liquidity and marketability in the case the member chooses to opt out and sell their membership status via the open market.

While the name of the first product is yet to be revealed, an exclusive NFT membership backed by Fellaz in partnership with a world-famous music festival brand will be minted in the first quarter of next year. The holders of this particular NFT will be given access to the said major global music festival, including a wide range of benefits that can be redeemed onsite during the event. The event's name and brand will soon be officially announced this month.

Following this particular NFT membership pass, Fellaz plans to launch an exclusive membership that will represent a social network of high-profile individuals.

Bobby Bhatia, the CEO of Fellaz, commented, "We are paving the way for the next generation entertainment, bringing together world-renowned entertainment IP and the most innovative Web3 technology. I am delighted to see Fellaz take on the position of a pioneer in bringing together IRL events and commercial brands, connecting the users through Web3 technology. We hope to continue to become an aspiring model for Web3 that have yet to find a real-world use case that benefits the users."

Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multi-chain Web3 entertainment business that offers real-world value through proprietary technology and global entertainment assets. As a digital and IRL event powerhouse, Fellaz focuses on creating exclusive experiences and maximizing user engagement via NFT-based lifestyle membership and ticketing services in entertainment and sports. Fostering and co-organizing original IRL events while managing a global lifestyle and entertainment membership service, Fellaz seeks to become the blueprint and a viable prototype for aspiring Web3 businesses while providing maximal value to the Fellaz ecosystem and its community members.

