Multitude SE: Mantvydas Štareika starts to head CapitalBox as Tribe CEO and joins the leadership team



Helsinki, 13 December 2022 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or “the Group”) announces that Mantvydas Štareika started yesterday as Tribe CEO for one of Multitude Group’s independent business units, CapitalBox and joins the leadership team.

Mantvydas joins Multitude as seasoned leader and brings with him a wealth of experience having spent the past 16 years in the financial services industry. Most recently, he has been in CEO roles for the last seven years within the insurance and SME lending spheres with Coface and SME Bank. As CEO of SME Bank, Mantvydas was instrumental in establishing the company with a banking license, which is successfully operating in the Baltics and Finland as well as setting it up for further growth in other key locations. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and a Master's in Business Administration.

Mantvydas succeeds Oscar Barkman, previous CEO of CapitalBox, who left to pursue opportunities outside of the Group.

“We warmly welcome Mantvydas to CapitalBox and Multitude’s leadership team. There is a great need for a market-leading European SME lender, and CapitalBox is well positioned to continue growing in this attractive and expanding market," said Jorma Jokela, Founder and CEO.



Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Lasse.makela@multitude.com



About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by +17 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as a consumer lender, CapitalBox as a business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’ www.multitude.com