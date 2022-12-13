Proactive news headlines including Alligator Energy, Horizon Minerals, AuKing Mining and Hygrovest Ltd

Sydney, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) reiterated its aim to discover, source and economically extract uranium and energy metals with either zero or minimal impact and with a positive value for stakeholders, at a community briefing event held this month. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) spin-off Richmond Vanadium Technology Ltd has listed on the ASX following a successful $25 million initial public offering (IPO) that included a priority offer for HRZ shareholders. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) is on track to complete the proposed acquisition of uranium and copper interests in Tanzania before the end of this year. Click here

Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV)’s portfolio companies continue to report better-than-expected financial results since the start of FY22-23, helping HGV deliver a profit after tax (unaudited) and increase net asset value by 33%. Click here

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) has taken a further key step towards the development of its flagship Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine in South Africa’s Northern Cape Province after securing a US$87 million secured funding package from Toronto-based Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSX:TFPM) Corp. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has begun drilling at the new Kookaburra Well Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, testing multiple shallow targets across the tenure for mineralisation. Click here

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) has identified multiple pegmatite intrusion outcrops across its exploration licences at the Dundas Project in Western Australia. Click here

Green Critical Minerals Ltd (ASX:GCM) (formerly Chase Mining Corporation Ltd) has appointed Christopher Whiteley to the role of sales and marketing advisor for the McIntosh Project. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has been granted the Hanns Gully lithium exploration tenement (EPM28125), in the Croydon district of North Queensland, an area historically mined for tin with 58 known occurrences of the minerals within the tenement boundary. Click here

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is encouraged by the high gold recovery on samples taken from its flagship Mulgabbie North Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

Resource Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:RMI) will be led by new CEO Andrew Nesbitt from January 16, 2023. Click here

Hiremii Ltd (ASX:HMI) has appointed Leon Morgan as the company's head of commercialisation with immediate effect. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) welcomes high-grade gold results of up to 1-metre at 108 g/t in recent reverse circulation (RC) infill drilling campaigns at the Stirling and Pericles deposits of the flagship Menzies Gold Project in WA. Click here

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has been awarded an Australian Government Innovation Connections Grant to help advance exploration and assessment of the Mt Gilmore Copper-Gold-Cobalt Project in northern New South Wales. Click here

Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT)’s recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary ExciteIT, has entered a services agreement with Healius Ltd to facilitate the rollout of VoIP Telephony in health throughout Australia. Click here

Ionic Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:IXR, OTC:IXRRF) has had a busy year, developing the Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda with a focus on scaling up magnet recycling technology at Ionic Technologies in Belfast, Ireland. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has received a A$1.5 million milestone payment as part of the Livingstone Gold Project transaction. Click here

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) is buoyed by the prospects of a quicker discovery of critical and battery metals at the Fontenoy Project in NSW as fieldwork using artificial intelligence gets underway by US-based exploration partner Earth AI. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) welcomes the publication of positive imaging data on its HER2 nanobody RAD201 in the prestigious European Journal of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has generated a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Brama-Alba porphyry deposit of the Bramaderos Gold-Copper Project in Ecuador, totalling 156 million tonnes at a 0.53 g/t cut-off for 2.7 million ounces of gold equivalent, mostly in the inferred category. Click here

Green Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:GT1) has delivered further high-grade lithium assay results from its 100%-owned, well-infrastructured Root Project in Canada. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) subsidiary Australian Advanced Materials (AAM) and the University of New South Wales have signed an agreement for a A$1.6 million project to develop a next-generation power source that can directly generate electricity from moisture in the air for wearable electronics. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has reached 97% completion of construction at the Abra Base Metals Mine in Western Australia with first concentrate production expected shortly after ore commissioning next month. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has extended the strike of known lithium mineralisation some 550 metres based on 30 new drill hole assays generated at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, bringing total strike length to 1.3 kilometres. Click here

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) welcomes the presentation of two scientific posters at the American Society of Haematology Conference (ASH) in New Orleans, along with discussions with the FDA and a new study in train. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary Darewise Entertainment has partnered with Skinvaders, a digital fashion platform on the metaverse to launch SWEAR, London’s first NFT collection in 'Life Beyond' metaverse. Click here

