Scatec recognised with ‘A’ score for transparency on climate change

Oslo, 13 December 2022: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy company in emerging markets, has been recognised for its leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual ‘A List’.

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, Scatec is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ - out of nearly 15,000 companies scored.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognised as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

“We are proud and excited to be included once again in CDP’s ‘A list’ and being recognised with the highest score for the third consecutive year. If the world is to succeed in meeting our global climate targets, we need a massive scale up of renewable energy solutions. No matter how far off the carbon-free target may feel at this point, we need to keep pushing, to ensure that we make that crucial energy transition and treat the real planetary health problem we face. Today’s recognition is further testimony to our daily efforts and strategy for environmental actions,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

“2022 was an eventful year with several important actions to raise our climate ambitions. We committed our climate targets to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), developed lifecycle emissions tools, explored pilot projects to reduce our direct emissions, and continued focused engagements with key suppliers on their climate efforts and targets,” says Julie Hamre, VP ESG Reporting & Strategy.

Maxfield Weiss, Executive Director, CDP Europe said:

“CDP saw nearly 20,000 companies disclose environmental data this year, including 70% of European companies by market value. COP27 showed the need for transformational change is more critical than ever if we are to limit warming to 1.5 °C. I’m therefore delighted that European companies make up nearly half of all A List companies around the world. We must cut emissions by half and eliminate deforestation by 2030, alongside achieving water security on the same timescale – there is no route to 1.5°C without nature.



With the EU’s ground-breaking new reporting regulation, the CSRD, now agreed, CDP A List companies are showing they are ahead of the game – taking clear action to reduce emissions and to address environmental impacts throughout their value chains. This is the type of environmental transparency and action we need economy-wide to prevent ecological collapse.”

The full methodology and criteria for the A List is available on CDP’s website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our 700 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.



About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.