INVL Baltic Farmland investor's calendar for 2023

INVL Baltic Farmland plans to publish information to investors in 2023 in accordance with the following calendar:

28 February 2023 – audited financial reports and annual report;

10 May 2023 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2023;

25 July 2023 - semi-annual report of 2023;

8 November 2023 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2023.