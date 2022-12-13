RCI Banque: APPOINTMENTS OF THIBAULT PALAND AND ENRICO ROSSINI TO THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES

French English

PRESS RELEASE

13 December 2022

APPOINTMENTS OF THIBAULT PALAND AND ENRICO ROSSINI

TO THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES

Mobilize Financial Services announces the appointment to its Executive Committee of Thibault Paland, VP Mobilize Financial Services France and Enrico Rossini, VP Mobilize Lease&Co, effective December 13, 2022.







Thibault Paland, born in 1972, is a graduate of ESGF1. He began his career at the group in 1997 working as part of the DIAC teams. From 2001 to 2008, he held a number of positions at Renault Parc Entreprises (R.P.E.) in France, where he acquired extensive experience in corporate sales. He notably served as Renault Key Accounts Director and Overlease Sales Director from June 2006 to October 2008. Returning to DIAC, from 2008 to 2013 he headed the Regional Division of the East Network and then Paris Ile-de-France. From 2013 to 2016, he held the position of Deputy Managing Director of Diac Location at R.P.E., coordinating the group’s fleet and leasing business. Since June 2016, he was Managing Director of RCI Benelux, the RCI Bank and Services subsidiary for the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Since June 2018, he has held the position of Managing Director of DIAC, which became Mobilize Financial Services France in September 2022.

Thibault Paland joins the Executive Committee of Mobilize Financial Services group as of December 13, 2022. With 1,100 employees, more than 14.8 billion euros of total amount outstanding (new and used vehicles) and 1.2 million services sold by the end of 2021, Mobilize Financial Services France is the group's largest subsidiary.





Enrico Rossini, born in Italy in 1970, Enrico Rossini graduated in Economics and Finance from the University of Bologna. In 1997, he began his career at Fiat Financial Services in Italy, where he was Marketing Director from 2004 to 2008. In 2009, he became Sales Director for Europe at Fiat Group Automobiles Capital. In 2012, he was appointed to oversee operations of the two subsidiaries of FCA Bank in France (Fiat Credit et Leasys France). From September 2015 to March 2016, he was CEO of LEASYS, a long-term rental firm belonging to the FCA Group in Italy. In March 2016, Enrico Rossini joined RCI Bank and Services as Head of Used Cars, then later became Head of the Corporate Fleets, Used Cars, and Electric Vehicles business unit. In 2017, he was appointed Commercial Director of RCI Bank and Services before heading the group's Brazilian subsidiary in 2019. In 2021, he takes over the fleet and new mobility business on behalf of the group.

Enrico Rossini is appointed VP, Mobilize Lease&Co and joins the Executive Committee of Mobilize Financial Services. The mission of Mobilize Lease&Co will be to enrich the range and geographic scope of leasing current offers for all types of customers, individuals, local fleets, medium and large accounts as well as mobility operators.

Press contacts

Amandine Monteil

Communications Director

+ 33 (0)6 87 71 80 63

amandine.monteil@mobilize-fs.com

Priscille Reneaume

priscille.reneaume-extern@mobilize-fs.com

AGENCE CLE

01 84 16 06 22

Théo Vidal

06 47 49 32 17

mobilize-fs.press@agencecle.fr

About Mobilize Financial Services:



As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers. With operations in 36 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.4 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2021 and sold 4.7 million services. At end 2021, average performing assets stood at €44.8 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,194 million. Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2021, net deposits collected totaled €21 billion or 47% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @ Mobilize_FS

Attachment