Nebulizer Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global nebulizer market is expected to clock US$ 1.85 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. increased incidence of chronic respiratory disease and an increasing proportion of the geriatric population in coming years. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Nebulizer Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The global Nebulizer market has been analyzed from six different perspectives – product type, application, usage, portability, end-users, and region.

Market Driver

As reported in the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2017, about 545 million people worldwide, an increase of 398 percent since 1990, had a chronic respiratory condition. South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa surprisingly had the lowest prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, whereas the high-income super-region had the greatest frequency. Asthma (36% prevalence worldwide) and COPD (39% global prevalence) were the most common chronic respiratory disorders. 3.99 million people died from chronic respiratory disorders in 2017 (an increase of 18% since 1990). The death rate associated with chronic respiratory disease was highest in South Asia and lowest in sub-Saharan Africa. While pulmonary sarcoidosis and interstitial lung disease were the second most common causes of death in the high-income countries, in Latin America and the Caribbean, central Europe, eastern Europe, and central Asia super-regions, COPD and asthma were the most common chronic respiratory disease-related deaths worldwide.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

The global nebulizer market has been segmented into:

Pneumatic

Mesh

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

The pneumatic nebulizers segment is the fastest-growing segment in the nebulizer market. This growth is due to the technologically advanced compact size and minimized drug wastage. Other factors such as cost-effectiveness, portability, and convenience have attributed to its growth. Its accuracy in medication delivery and lower residual volume have led to its commercial acceptance which in turn has increased the market penetration.

Excerpts from ‘By Portability’

The tabletop devices segment is probably going to retain its dominance; however, portable nebulizers are expected to grow at the best CAGR during the forecast period. The usage of tabletop devices in emergency care and residential healthcare settings is increasing their application world over. The resistance to vary to the most recent inhaling technology within the elderly population helps to consolidate the segment.

Excerpts from ‘By End-user’

Based on end-users, the global nebulizer market has been segmented into:

Hospitals And Clinics

Home Healthcare

Emergency Services

Hospitals are the fundamental unit of the healthcare system and the major portion of revenue comes from this segment. Hospitals have been the first point of contact for emergencies from asthma, COPD, and other respiratory disorders. Due to large patient footfall and multiple companies investing in this unit for endorsement of their product and services, and favorable reimbursement policies of the medical devices, this segment contributed to the growth of the nebulizer market. However, home healthcare setting is anticipated to hold a large market share. This projection can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has changed the patient pathway for the treatment of diseases. Several COPD and asthma patients are diverted to home healthcare settings. To prevent the spread of the virus, the majority of the respiratory patients are diverted to home healthcare devices in developed countries. These factors are driving the demand for nebulizers across home healthcare settings.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global nebulizer market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Due to the rising rate of respiratory illnesses, as well as government initiatives such as attractive reimbursement conditions, more consumer awareness, and well-established healthcare infrastructure, North America accounted for more than 30.0 percent of global sales in 2021. Additionally, it is anticipated that the launch of technologically improved gadgets and the advantageous reimbursement policies in this region will fuel market expansion. Additionally, a growing senior population in the U.S. is driving up the nation's surgical rate, which is fueling the expansion of the regional market. For instance, during the next 40 years, the number of Americans, 65 and older will be more than double, reaching 80 million in 2040.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global nebulizer market are:

GE Healthcare Inc.

Briggs Healthcare

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

PARI Pharma GmbH

Omron Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Aerogen

Beurer GmBH

BD & Company

