NOVEMBER VOLUMES: CONTINUED MIXED PICTURE FOR FREIGHT

INVESTOR NEWS no. 34 - 13 December 2022

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in November 2022 were 12.0% below 2021. Volumes were 3.7% below 2021 adjusted for Channel that is impacted by a considerable total market decrease and overcapacity.



North Sea volumes were lowered by a temporary reduction in ferry capacity and continued supply chain disruptions for some automotive customers. Mediterranean volumes kept on growing in November, while Baltic Sea volumes remained negatively impacted by the war in Ukraine.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 2.4% to 42.2m from 43.3m in 2021-20. The decrease was 0.5% adjusted for Channel.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers continued to recover and increased 119% to 179k equal to 80% of volumes in November 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. The number of cars equalled 89% of volumes in 2019.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 3.5m compared to 0.9m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019.

DFDS ferry volumes November LTM* Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Lane metres, '000 4,159 3,866 3,402 -12.0% 40,103 43,285 42,250 -2.4% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Passengers, '000 44 82 179 118.7% 1,790 861 3,548 311.9% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The December 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 12 January 2023 at around 10.00am CET.





