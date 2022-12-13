Biocatalysts Global Market Report 2022: Adoption of Sustainability Standards to Improve Productivity & Profitability Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocatalysts Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biocatalysts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% during 2021-2027. Biocatalysts are substances, specifically enzymes, that activate or speed up a biochemical reaction. Biocatalysts are used in chemical synthesis in various industries (such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, animal nutrition, household, and others). In the pharmaceutical industry, biocatalysts help in manufacturing drugs for DNA/RNA treatment, cancer, heart-related disease, and other treatments.



Increasing demand for biobased products drives the biocatalysts market. Due to emerging technology, sustainability is growing all over the world. In the pharmaceutical industry, companies have started using biobased drugs to improve the quality of products, making the pharmaceutical biocatalysts market grow rapidly. Thus, top companies follow the expansion strategy for acquiring a greater biocatalysts market share. The food & beverages industry is rising due to the increasing consumption of food & beverages, thus increasing the demand for biocatalysts in the global industry.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Food Consumption Due to Growth in Population

The food industry includes four major sectors - producers, marketers, processors, and farm services. During the Covid 19, the demand for food supplies increased, resulting in the food industry's growth. Enzymes are used in the food industry as a preservative, the best substitute for chemical preservatives. They improve the quality of products such as starch, fruit juices, cheese, animal feed, and beer & wine. From the application perspective, the demand for animal feed is increasing due to higher poultry, meat, and dairy consumption.

Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical industry's revenue is increasing yearly due to increasing demand for the drugs used for manufacturing pharmaceutical products. In past years, the Chinese pharma industry has been on the top in terms of growth rate. The consumption of pharmaceutical products is growing due to changes in clinical practices and increasing chronic and aging-related issues.

The lowering of regulatory barriers for new drugs in the US causes an increased demand for pharma sector products globally. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the highest demand for pharmaceutical products was observed. The demand for new drugs is still high owing to the recurrence of new variants of Covid-19 in various countries. The demand for pharmaceutical products is also increasing in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, among others owing to the emergence of Covid-19 variants, lifestyle diseases, and an aging population. Biocatalysts are used in the manufacturing processes of antibiotics to treat such diseases. And with a growing global pharmaceutical industry, the biocatalysts market is also growing.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Technical Barriers Affecting Industry



Biocatalysis is a process that accelerates the chemical process by using biomolecules. It includes mild reaction and high selectivity conditions. Therefore, biocatalysts play an important role in the chemical industry and are gaining relevance in industrial applications. But, there is difficulty in finding the accurate protein structure of biocatalysts. The process is time-consuming and requires more catalysts to fulfilling the chemical reaction process. For the biocatalysts manufacturing process, specific conditions such as new substrate, new concentration, and other conditions are required which are not found easily in nature. Thus, increasing the cost of producing the biocatalysts.

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

Soaring Demand for Biofuel

Adoption of Sustainability Standards to Improve Productivity & Profitability

Increasing Use of Cleaning Products

Growth Enablers

Increase in Food Consumption Due to Growing Population

Rise in Demand for Plant-Based Products

Growth Restraints

Technical Barriers Affecting Biocatalysts Market

High Cost & Lack of Awareness of Biobased Products

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $495 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $729.03 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Type

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Lipases

Phytases

Other

Segmentation by End Use

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Animal Nutrition

Household

Others

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

South Arabia

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Players



Key Vendors

DuPont

BASF SE

DSM

AB Enzymes

Novozymes

Other Prominent Vendors

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

Codexis

Dyadic International Inc.

Amano Enzymes

Biocatalysts

Nature Bioscience Pvt Ltd.

Johnson Matthey

Advanced Enzymes Technologies

Zymtronix, Inc.

Nutritech

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche CustomBiotech)

Aumenzymes

The Soufflet Group

Iosynth

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Growth Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Type



14 End-User



15 Geography



16 North America



17 Europe



18 APAC



19 Middle East & Africa



20 Latin America



21 Competitive Landscape



22 Key Company Profiles



23 Other Prominent Vendors



24 Report Summary



25 Quantitative Summary



26 Geography



27 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4m482

Attachment