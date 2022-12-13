Data Center Colocation Market in Americas 2022: 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Americas data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during 2021-2027. The growth in the market is driven by the deployment and advancement of 5G, growth in the application of Artificial Intelligence, Smart city development, renewable energy procurement, adoption of IoT, and Big data.

Governments across the region are aiding the growth in the construction of centers by offering several tax benefits. Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington DC are some U.S. states that provide tax incentives for facilities construction, infrastructure purchase, and power procurement by data centers. Latin American countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile provide tax invective for centers development, digital services providers, and infrastructure procurement.

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

  • Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
  • 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments
  • Digitalization Driving Data Center Demand
  • Mergers & Acquisitions and Joint Ventures
  • Rise in Innovative Technologies in Data Centers
  • Growing Investments in Cloud Connectivity
  • Growth in Rack Power Density

Growth Enablers

  • Tax Incentives Driving Data Center Investments
  • Increase in Colocation Data Center Investments
  • Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy
  • Adoption of IoT & Big Data and Smart City Developments
  • Increase in Deployment of Submarine and Inland Cables

Restraints

  • Location Constraints on Data Center Construction
  • Power and Network Outages
  • Increase in Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
  • Shortage of Skilled Employees
  • Supply Chain Disruptions in the Data Center Industry
Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages400
Forecast Period2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021$7752 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$10589 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.3%
Regions CoveredLatin America, North America

SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Colocation Service

  • Retail Colocation
  • Wholesale Colocation

Segmentation by Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgear
  • Power Distribution Units
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

  • Air-based Cooling Technique
  • Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression
  • Physical Security
  • DCIM/BMS

Segmentation by Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Segmentation by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Chile
  • Columbia
  • Other Latin American Countries

Key Players

Prominent Colocation Investors

  • CyrusOne
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • GTD Peru
  • HostDime
  • IPXON Networks
  • Lumen Technologies
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • OData
  • QTS Reality Trust
  • Scala Data Centers
  • Switch
  • Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 365 Data Centers
  • Aligned
  • American Tower
  • Ava Telecom
  • CloudHQ
  • Cologix
  • Compass Datacenters
  • COPT Data Center Solutions
  • CoreSite
  • Cyxtera Technologies
  • DartPoints
  • DC BLOX
  • EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
  • EdgePresence
  • Element Critical
  • eStruxture Data Centers
  • fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
  • Flexential
  • GIGA Data Centers
  • InterNexa
  • Iron Mountain
  • Millicom
  • Prime Data Centers
  • Quantico Data Center
  • Sabey Data Centers
  • Skybox Datacenters
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Stream Data Centers
  • T5 Data Centers
  • Telmex
  • Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
  • Vapor IO

New Entrants

  • AUBix
  • Cirrus Data Services
  • DaSTOR
  • Eastlink
  • EdgeX Data Centers
  • Enovum Data Centers
  • Gatineau Data Hub
  • Intermarket Properties
  • Novva
  • PointOne
  • QScale
  • Quantum Loophole
  • Yondr

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Colocation Service Type

14 Infrastructure

15 Electrical Infrastructure

16 Mechanical Infrastructure

17 Cooling System

18 Cooling Technique

19 General Construction

20 Tier Standards

21 Geography

22 North America

23 US

24 Canada

25 Latin America

26 Brazil

27 Mexico

28 Chile

29 Other Latin American Countries

30. Competitive Landscape

31. Prominent Colocation Data Center Operators

32. Other Prominent Vendors

33. New Entrants

34. Report Summary

35. Quantitative Summary

36. Appendix

