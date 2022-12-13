Additive Manufacturing in the Semiconductor Industry: Strategic M&As and Partnerships Driving Sector Forward

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing in the Semiconductor Industry: Technology Penetration and Roadmap" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research report analyzes the market opportunities for additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing, in the semiconductor industry. The study discusses technological development, including semiconductor 3D printing innovations. It elaborates on the market trends and drivers and charts the expected evolution of this technology in the semiconductor industry up to 2028.
The ecosystem analysis includes research breakthroughs for semiconductor 3D printing and the profiles of some key players. The study also discusses market restraints that potentially hinder the adoption of semiconductor 3D printing. This report concludes with a growth opportunity analysis of related industries and recommendations for market players and stakeholders that will accelerate the growth of 3D printing in the semiconductor industry.
The commercialization of 3D printing for the semiconductor industry largely centers on printing electronic components, resistors, transistors, capacitors, antennas, radio frequency (RF) devices, etc. Researchers believe that 3D printing will enhance the 5G connection in mobile devices by enabling the manufacture of densely printed electronic components.
Many 3D printing companies are pioneering advanced chip packaging technologies as the conventional method is labor-intensive and time-consuming. In terms of applications, 3D semiconductor printing impacts many industries, especially the automotive, consumer electronics, and medical industries, with large-scale adoption expected in the next 2 to 5 years resulting from improved functional requirements of 3D-printed electronic parts.
Key questions this study will answer:
1. What is the outlook of the global semiconductor industry? What impact has the chip shortage had on the automotive industry?
2. What impact has 3D printing had on the global semiconductor sector and the key emerging application landscape of semiconductor 3D printing across different industry verticals?
3. What are the influencing factors driving the opportunities for semiconductor 3D printing? What do the competitive landscape and regional adoption scenario look like?
4. What developmental strategies have companies adopted to leverage 3D printing technology and enhance market penetration?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of Additive Manufacturing (AM) in the Semiconductor Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
- Research Methodology
- Summary of Findings
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation of End Markets that the Use of AM in Semiconductors has Impacted
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Industry Outlook, Technology and Application Landscape, and Adoption Trends
- Global Semiconductor Sector Outlook
- The Impact of the IC Shortage on the Automotive Industry between 2020 and 2021
- The Impact of AM on Semiconductor Production During the Pandemic
- Semiconductor Components Manufactured Using AM
- Aerosol Jet Printing (AJP) and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) are AM Technologies Enabling Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Stereolithography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) are AM Technologies that Enable Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Impact Analysis of AM on the Semiconductor Industry across 6 End Markets
- Application Landscape Analysis of AM in the Semiconductor Industry
- Global Trends Influencing 3D-printed Semiconductor Adoption
- Technology Development: A Focus on Micro-sized Electronic Printing and Advanced Materials
- Technology Development: A Focus on Shorter Printing Lead Time and Intricate Part Printing
- Market Trends by Application of 3D-printed Semiconductor Components
4. Regional Landscape and Value Chain Analysis
- Regional Adoption Scenario: Factors Driving the Adoption of 3D Printing
- Global Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Business Models Encouraging Market Penetration and Adoption
- Process Value Chain of Semiconductor 3D Printing
- Go-to-market Strategy: Consumer Acquisition through Geographical Expansion and Service Strategy
- Use Case 1: Nano Dimension (United States) and Hensoldt (Germany) - The Multilayered Circuit Board
- Use Case 2: Optomec (United States) and Lite-On Technology Corporation (Taiwan): Printing Electronic Parts at Scalable Volumes
- Use Case 3: BotFactory (United States) - Short Lead Time PCB Printing for Thermometers
5. Industry Best Practices: Developmental Strategies Adopted by Key Players
- Strategic Partnership: Further Exploration in 3D Printing Technology
- R&D Collaboration: Convergence to 5G Performance Enhancement and Innovation in Semiconductor Production
- Government Initiatives: Favorable Policies and Research Collaboration to Explore New Possibilities in Chip Manufacturing
- M&As: A Focus on Precision Semiconductor Printing Using Advanced Material and AI
- New Product Launches: 3D Printers for Miniaturized Semiconductors Using Micro-sized Conductive Ink
- Funding for Advanced Material, New Innovations, and Market Expansion
- Funding Analysis from 2020 to 2022: Governments Support Start-ups
6. Technology Roadmap
- Technology Roadmap of AM in the Semiconductor Industry
7. Companies to Action
- Nano Dimension, United States
- Optomec, United States
- Fabric8Labs, United States
- Scrona, Switzerland
- ATLANT 3D Nanosystems, Denmark
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic M&As and Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Competitiveness
- Growth Opportunity 3: Standardized Printing Process and Stringent Quality Control
9. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
Companies Mentioned
- ATLANT 3D Nanosystems
- BotFactory
- Fabric8Labs
- Hensoldt
- Lite-On Technology Corporation
- Nano Dimension
- Optomec
- Scrona
