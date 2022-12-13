Network Probe Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Accedian, Cisco, Helpsystems, Netscout, ManageEngine & More

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Probe Market by Component (Solution and Services (Consulting, Training and Support, and Integration and Deployment), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User (Service Providers and Enterprises) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The network probe market is projected to grow from USD 549 million in 2022 to USD 908 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The need for smooth network transitions to avoid downtime and agile networking operations under monitored environments is expected to drive the adoption of network probe solutions.

By deployment mode, cloud-based solution to register higher CAGR during forecast period

Cloud-based solution is not only enabling organizations to manage their costs but also helping them in improving business agility. There has been explosive growth in cloud-based services, and the dependency of SMEs on the cloud is relatively higher. With the cloud-based deployment of network probe solutions, small enterprises can collect and analyze data, thus improving their customer services. Cloud-based deployment is growing at a higher rate than that on-premises deployment, as cloud-based network monitoring solutions provide real-time data filtering and storage over the cloud rather than physical devices. Moreover, the cloud segment is expected to grow as cloud technology would enable firewall solutions to cost-effectively identify threats to sensitive data.

By organization size, large enterprises to account for largest market share during forecast period

Network probe enables large enterprises to solve their data and network management problems in a better manner. Enterprises, service providers, and data center operators have started to deploy network probe tools on a large scale to manage and analyze network traffic and protect it from security attacks. Network probe solutions can enable large organizations to manage the entire IT infrastructure environment with real-time application monitoring, monitor network traffic, and find sources causing networks to slow down in seconds.

Among regions, market in Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The growth of the network probe market in the Asia Pacific is highly driven by technological advancements across the region. The existence of a large population and developing infrastructure and technology are major factors contributing to the growth of the network probe market in the Asia Pacific. It is expected to be the fastest-growing global network probe market, owing to the expansion of the customer base for network monitoring software and the emerging trend of network probe hybrid deployment. APAC is projected to witness enhanced growth opportunities during the forecast period. Countries in APAC are contributing toward the market's growth, owing to the rapid adoption of various network probe solutions by enterprises in the region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $549 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $908 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Network Probe Market, by Component

7 Network Probe Market, by Deployment Mode

8 Network Probe Market, by Organization Size

9 Network Probe Market, by End-user

11 Network Probe Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix and Adjacent Markets

Companies Mentioned

Accedian

Appneta

Broadcom

Catchpoint

Cisco

Cubro

Dynatrace

Extrahop

Flowmon

Helpsystems

IBM

Kentik

ManageEngine

Micro FocUS

Nagios

NEC

Netscout

Nokia

Objectplanet

Paessler

Plixer

Progress

Qosmos

Riverbed

Solarwinds

