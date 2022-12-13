The Molecular Spectroscopy Market, 2021-2026: Featuring UV-Vis, Density, Refractometry, Polarimetry, Fluorescence & Luminescence, Infrared, Raman, NMR, CFA, & More

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Molecular Spectroscopy Market, 2021-2026: Market Briefs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Molecular Spectroscopy is the analysis of molecular species by measuring the interaction of light with a specific sample. The Molecular Spectroscopy market comprises a very diverse range of techniques, from NMR systems that can cost millions of dollars and occupy a whole room to refractometers that cost less than $100 and can be held in the palm of a hand.

This in-depth analysis includes the following spectroscopy technologies:

UV-Vis

Ellipsometry

Density, Refractometry, Polarimetry

Color Measurement

Fluorescence & Luminescence

Near Infrared

Infrared

Raman

NMR

CFA & Discrete Analyzers

UV/Vis and infrared spectroscopy each represented more than $1 billion in 2021 revenues. Overall growth will be led by Raman spectroscopy and the Density, Refractometry, Polarimetry segment.

