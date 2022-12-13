Vertical Garden Construction Market Worth USD 1.4 Billion by 2030 Witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertical Garden Construction Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Vertical Garden Construction Market Information by Type, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Even though dwindling urban green spaces lead to several environmental problems, they serve as a base for creating vertical gardens. A vertical garden is a type of garden that can be created outside or inside a building. A vertical garden builder uses plants and a watering system to partially or completely cover the wall with vegetation. You can find grass, herbs, and even vegetables in a vertical garden. Both indoor and outdoor vertical gardens are possible, and they are flourishing in a range of environments. In addition to improving air quality and energy efficiency, vertical gardens are also aesthetically beautiful. A vertical garden produces fruits and vegetables and attractive living screens for a yard. Benefits include simple harvesting, easy care, and higher yields.

By maximizing the garden space compared to typical gardens, vertical gardens boost the value of a home. A vertical garden is created by partially or entirely covering a wall with plants connected to a watering system. Grass, herbs, and even vegetables can be grown in vertical gardens. Vertical gardens can be built indoors or out, and they establish themselves in various settings. Traditional gardens are not necessary, thanks to vertical gardens.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1.4 Billion CAGR 8.2% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growing concern about carbon emission is a crucial diver in the market. The government initiatives for the construction of greener buildings.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the vertical garden construction market are:

Sempergreen (Netherlands)

ANS Group Global Ltd (UK)

LiveWall, LLC (US)

Atlantis Corporation Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The demand for the worldwide vertical garden construction market is anticipated to increase due to the major increase in high-rise building constructions and the growing requirement to generate an aesthetic appeal. The sector is predicted to gain more traction as green screens on buildings become more and more popular. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, vertical gardens aid with energy and water conservation and enhance air quality. The most recent development in the global design and building industry is vertical gardens. During the forecast period, the global vertical garden construction market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand for sustainable design and construction. The level of carbon emissions now is dangerous. Governments are acting to limit these emissions as a result of this.

The government's numerous programs encourage increased market adoption. Demand from the combining countries is also significant. The greatest demand for new structures and development is in these areas. In these countries, the development of the infrastructure is greater. Rapid urban development has resulted in more pollution and constrained horizontal space. Urban overpopulation has resulted in higher CO2 levels and worsening air quality. Consumers are now worried about their well-being and awareness of pollution's negative repercussions. The need for vertical gardens is increased by using outdoor vertical walls to reduce the urban heat island effect. This tendency is anticipated to intensify throughout the forecast period, presenting various business opportunities.

Market Restraints:

Since the roots typically do not have enough room to spread out in vertical gardens, proper and sufficient watering and drainage problems can be challenging. This scenario is anticipated to be a possible obstacle to the market's expansion. Work that will be done on a vertical surface will cost more money than work done on a horizontal surface. Due to evaporation, the vertical garden on the south façade will need more water than the one on the north façade. Controlling the number of fertilizers is essential while doing routine irrigation system maintenance. During the projected period, this is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

In the office, vertical gardens might take the place of potted plants. They may also be positioned in home backyards, corporate buildings, or hotel lobbies. With the growing demand for vertical garden construction in the worldwide market, market participants in the vertical garden construction industry can anticipate attractive growth prospects in the future. Due to the lack of laborers during the predicted period, the COVID period imposed some limitations on construction activity. The closure of non-essential construction material stores also hampered the initial expansion of the vertical garden construction business.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes residential and commercial. By type, the market includes outdoor vertical garden walls and indoor vertical garden walls.

Regional Insights

Due to a rise in green construction methods, Asia-Pacific is predicted to hold a major global market share. Countries like South Korea, China, and India aim to improve their cities' attractiveness, reinforce their infrastructure, and reduce pollution. As a result, these nations concentrate on building vertical plants that filter the air and lower greenhouse gas levels by turning carbon dioxide (CO2) into oxygen.

Additionally, the market is growing due to increased construction and renovation activity, an emphasis on green building techniques, the adoption of energy-saving practices, heightened consumer awareness, and government initiatives for green walls and roofs to reduce pollution, the heating effect, and stormwater value. Over the forecast period, growth is anticipated to be steady in the Middle East & Africa, and South America regions. Living walls, also called vertical gardens, are mushrooming up all over the UAE as creative new technology and a deeper understanding of horticulture have expanded the architectural possibilities for this living art form.

