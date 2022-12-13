Disposable Protective Apparel Global Market Report 2022: Growth in End-User Industries Utilizing Disposable Protective Apparel Fuels Sector

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Protective Apparel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Material, Product Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Disposable protective apparel is prominently used in workplaces, including healthcare, industrial, and construction sectors. Demand for disposable protective apparel is expected to grow significantly with increasing investments in the healthcare industry. Disposable protective apparel is a critical element for the rapidly expanding healthcare sector.

Growth in the disposable protective apparel market is being driven by the increasing awareness amongst the consumer related to personal safety and technological developments in disposable protective apparel, such as the manufacturing of breathable and heat-resistant apparel. The market is expected to benefit from the growing focus on stringent government rules and regulations by regulatory organizations in various regions and countries related to workplace safety.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The disposable protective apparel market is still in the growing phase for healthcare and industrial applications owing to ongoing development in these industries; however, for applications such as construction and others, the market is comparatively in its mature stage. The market is expected to benefit from the growing focus on stringent government rules and regulations by regulatory organizations in various regions and countries related to workplace safety. The industry is also benefiting from increased awareness of the benefits of employing disposable protective apparel.

Industrial Impact

Disposable protective apparel is widely used in the healthcare industry to protect workers and patients from contaminants such as micro-organisms and is anticipated to have a high impact on the healthcare industry.

Furthermore, disposable protective apparel has a moderate to high impact on the industrial sector as disposable protective apparel is used to protect workers from liquids, gases or solid particulates, or heat in oil and gas, automotive and chemical industries.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by End User

Healthcare

Industrial (Chemical, Oil and Gas, Mining, Automotive, Manufacturing (Metalworking), Others)

Construction

Others

Segmentation 2: by Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyester

Latex

Nitrile

Others

Segmentation 3: by Product Type

Masks

Coveralls/Overalls

Aprons

Gloves

Gowns/Suits

Respirators

Others

Segmentation 4: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the disposable protective apparel market:

Rising Focus on Workplace Safety

Product Innovation to Encourage End-User Adoption

Growth in End-User Industries Utilizing Disposable Protective Apparel

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

Uncertainty in Raw Materials Availability and Supply

Competition from Unorganized or Low-Cost Producers

Key Market Players

Company Type 1 (by Product Type): Coveralls/Overalls

3M Company

Ansell Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

International Enviroguard, Inc.

Ironwear

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

Kimberley-Clark Professionals

Scandia Gear Europe B.V.

Uvex Group

Asatex AG

Derekduck Industries Corp

Company Type 2 (by Product Type): Masks and Respirators

3M Company

Honeywell International Inc

International Enviroguard, Inc.

Ironwear

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

Uvex group

Company Type 3 (by Product Type): Gloves

Honeywell International Inc

Ironwear

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

Kimberley-Clark Professionals

Scandia Gear Europe B.V.

Uvex Group

Asatex AG

Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG

ENMED Global

Company Type 4 (by Product Type): Aprons, Gowns, and Suits

DuPont

Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG

Magid Glove & Safety

DEREKDUCK INDUSTRIES CORP

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Asatex AG

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

International Enviroguard, Inc.

3M Company

Ansell Ltd.

Company Type 5 (by Product Type): Others

3M Company

Ansell Ltd.

International Enviroguard, Inc.

Ironwear

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

Scandia Gear Europe B.V.

Asatex AG

DEREKDUCK INDUSTRIES CORP

Magid Glove & Safety

OccuNomix International LLC

Anqiu Berland Garment Co., Ltd.

DuPont

Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2560.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4358 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

