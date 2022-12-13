Disposable Protective Apparel Global Market Report 2022: Growth in End-User Industries Utilizing Disposable Protective Apparel Fuels Sector

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Protective Apparel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Material, Product Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Disposable protective apparel is prominently used in workplaces, including healthcare, industrial, and construction sectors. Demand for disposable protective apparel is expected to grow significantly with increasing investments in the healthcare industry. Disposable protective apparel is a critical element for the rapidly expanding healthcare sector.
Growth in the disposable protective apparel market is being driven by the increasing awareness amongst the consumer related to personal safety and technological developments in disposable protective apparel, such as the manufacturing of breathable and heat-resistant apparel. The market is expected to benefit from the growing focus on stringent government rules and regulations by regulatory organizations in various regions and countries related to workplace safety.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The disposable protective apparel market is still in the growing phase for healthcare and industrial applications owing to ongoing development in these industries; however, for applications such as construction and others, the market is comparatively in its mature stage. The market is expected to benefit from the growing focus on stringent government rules and regulations by regulatory organizations in various regions and countries related to workplace safety. The industry is also benefiting from increased awareness of the benefits of employing disposable protective apparel.
Industrial Impact
- Disposable protective apparel is widely used in the healthcare industry to protect workers and patients from contaminants such as micro-organisms and is anticipated to have a high impact on the healthcare industry.
- Furthermore, disposable protective apparel has a moderate to high impact on the industrial sector as disposable protective apparel is used to protect workers from liquids, gases or solid particulates, or heat in oil and gas, automotive and chemical industries.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by End User
- Healthcare
- Industrial (Chemical, Oil and Gas, Mining, Automotive, Manufacturing (Metalworking), Others)
- Construction
- Others
Segmentation 2: by Material
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polyester
- Latex
- Nitrile
- Others
Segmentation 3: by Product Type
- Masks
- Coveralls/Overalls
- Aprons
- Gloves
- Gowns/Suits
- Respirators
- Others
Segmentation 4: by Region
- North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
- Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe
- China
- U.K.
- Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
- Rest-of-the-World
Demand - Drivers and Limitations
Following are the demand drivers for the disposable protective apparel market:
- Rising Focus on Workplace Safety
- Product Innovation to Encourage End-User Adoption
- Growth in End-User Industries Utilizing Disposable Protective Apparel
The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:
- Uncertainty in Raw Materials Availability and Supply
- Competition from Unorganized or Low-Cost Producers
Key Market Players
Company Type 1 (by Product Type): Coveralls/Overalls
- 3M Company
- Ansell Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc
- International Enviroguard, Inc.
- Ironwear
- Lakeland Industries, Inc.
- Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
- Kimberley-Clark Professionals
- Scandia Gear Europe B.V.
- Uvex Group
- Asatex AG
- Derekduck Industries Corp
Company Type 2 (by Product Type): Masks and Respirators
- 3M Company
- Honeywell International Inc
- International Enviroguard, Inc.
- Ironwear
- Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
- Uvex group
Company Type 3 (by Product Type): Gloves
- Honeywell International Inc
- Ironwear
- Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
- Kimberley-Clark Professionals
- Scandia Gear Europe B.V.
- Uvex Group
- Asatex AG
- Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG
- ENMED Global
Company Type 4 (by Product Type): Aprons, Gowns, and Suits
- DuPont
- Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG
- Magid Glove & Safety
- DEREKDUCK INDUSTRIES CORP
- Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Asatex AG
- Lakeland Industries, Inc.
- Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
- International Enviroguard, Inc.
- 3M Company
- Ansell Ltd.
Company Type 5 (by Product Type): Others
- 3M Company
- Ansell Ltd.
- International Enviroguard, Inc.
- Ironwear
- Lakeland Industries, Inc.
- Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
- Scandia Gear Europe B.V.
- Asatex AG
- DEREKDUCK INDUSTRIES CORP
- Magid Glove & Safety
- OccuNomix International LLC
- Anqiu Berland Garment Co., Ltd.
- DuPont
- Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|235
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2560.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$4358 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
2 Application
3 Products
4 Regions
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
6 Research Methodology
