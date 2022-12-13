Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Research Report 2022 Featuring Cipla, Torrent Pharma, Unichem, Lannett, Janssen Pharma, Novartis, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy's, and Aurobindo

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Trends By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alzheimer's therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 14.20 billion by 2030

The global players include Cipla Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Unichem laboratories, Lannett Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Aurobindo.



Alzheimer's disease is a degenerative neurological condition where memory loss and cognitive impairment are brought on by the death of brain cells. As the brain shrinks, intellectual, social, and behavioral abilities gradually deteriorate. It is the most frequent cause of dementia.



Alzheimer's accounts for 60-70% of all cases of dementia, making it the most prevalent type. Government and non-government organizations are investing extensively in the development of diagnostics and therapies for the disease as a result of the rising prevalence of the disease worldwide, which could help the industry grow. According to the World Health Organization, the economic cost burden is huge, ranging from USD 1.3 trillion to 2.8 trillion by 2030.



The patient's family, society, and the economy are all severely impacted by AD. Both the illness and its mechanism are complex. Given the increase in AD incidence globally, certain research has shown the necessity to create an effective therapy. Memantine and acetylcholinesterase inhibitors are the only medications used to treat this condition, despite the fact that it has been studied for more than a century.



The industry for this disease therapeutics would expand as R&D investments by biopharmaceutical firms increased. Additionally, the development of novel therapies to treat, sluggish, and prevent disease, as well as early Alzheimer's disease diagnosis, will create prospects for the worldwide market for disease therapeutics.



The industry is expanding as a result of rising healthcare awareness and new Alzheimer's disease diagnostic technologies. Due to the rising frequency of disease, there has been a rise in the use of medicines for the condition recently. The demand for such disease medicines is expanding as a result of an aging population, rising healthcare costs, and greater government spending.

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

Cholinesterase Inhibitors segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to the frequently recommended to treat symptoms linked to memory, thinking, language, judgment, and other application

Retail Pharmacies segment is expected to hold the significant revenue share over the forecast period due to the easy access and availability of drugs and therapies for Alzheimer's treatment.

North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR rate over the projected period on account of the rapidly increasing ageing population, significant investment in research and development activities, and the introduction of new products

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increase in government funding and initiatives

Increase in Awareness programs

Restraints and Challenges

Presence of stringent regulatory framework

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Industry trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

