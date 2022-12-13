$19.8 Billion Worldwide Geopolymer Industry to 2028 - Featuring Geopolymer Solutions, IPR, Murray & Roberts and PCI Augsburg Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geopolymer Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global geopolymer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20.4% during 2022-2028.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global

This report on global geopolymer market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global geopolymer market by segmenting the market based on type, product, end user and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the geopolymer market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Growing Demand from Repair And Rehabilitation Industry

Rising Environmental Concerns

Market Challenges

Lack of Government Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2021

Historical Period: 2017-2020

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Geopolymer Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Geopolymer Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Geopolymer Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Polyethylene

5.3. Polypropylene



6. Global Geopolymer Market by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cement, Concrete and Precast panel

6.3. Binders

6.3.1. Slag-based Binders

6.3.2. Rock-based Binders

6.3.3. Fly Ash-based Binders

6.4. Grouts

6.5. Others



7. Global Geopolymer Market by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Building Construction

7.3. Industrial

7.4. Transportation

7.5. Fire Safety

7.6. Others



8. Global Geopolymer Market by Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. United Kingdom

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Russia

8.2.7. Netherlands

8.2.8. Rest of the Europe

8.3. North America

8.3.1. United States

8.3.2. Canada

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. South Korea

8.4.5. Australia

8.4.6. Indonesia

8.4.7. Rest of the Asia Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Mexico

8.5.2. Brazil

8.5.3. Argentina

8.5.4. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Saudi Arabia

8.6.2. Turkey

8.6.3. Iran

8.6.4. United Arab Emirates

8.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Scenario

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Alchemy Geopolymers

12.2.2. ASK Chemicals

12.2.3. Banah UK Ltd

12.2.4. BASF

12.2.5. CEMEX SAB de CV

12.2.6. Geopolymer Solutions LLC

12.2.7. IPR

12.2.8. Murray & Roberts

12.2.9. PCI Augsburg GMBH

12.2.10. Rocla Pty Limited

12.2.11. Schlumberger Limited

12.2.12. Wagners

12.2.13. Zeobond Pty Ltd

