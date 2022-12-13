Insights on the Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market in India to 2028 - Featuring Hafele India Private, Samsung India Electronics, Smart Home and IFB Appliances Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product Type (Built-in Hobs, Built-in Hoods, Built-in Ovens & Microwaves, Built-in Dishwashers, Built-in Refrigerators, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% to reach a value of USD601.18 million by 2028.

The growing disposable income and surge in purchasing power of consumers enable them to invest in quality kitchen appliances. The rise in the working women population and the busy lifestyle of consumers is driving the demand for easy-to-operate kitchen appliances.

Also, the rapid expansion of the food industry and the growing use of advanced technology in built-in kitchen appliances is accelerating the demand for built-in kitchen appliances among consumers during the forecast period.



With the shift in consumers' preference towards comfort and quality lifestyle, the demand for advanced and user-friendly products and appliances is increasing at a rapid rate. The kitchen appliances are becoming smarter with the advent and integration of novel technologies in the existing system. Built-in kitchen appliances save a lot of space and are flexible enough for thorough cleaning and maintenance.

Also, the flourishing food industry is increasing the demand for commercial kitchens. Built-in kitchen appliances are considered a great addition to any commercial or residential kitchen. They are made up of quality and durable materials and can easily handle the rigorous demand arising throughout the day. They have a microwave, dishwashers, wine refrigerators, and other features which aid the kitchen professionals to meet the demand of growing customers.



Whirlpool of India Ltd., BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Private Limited, Franke Faber India Private Limited, Hafele India Private Limited, Miele India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung India Electronics Private Limited, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd, Kaff Appliances (India) Private Limited, IFB Appliances LTD, BlowHot Kitchen Appliances Pvt. Ltd., and others are the major market players operating in the Indian Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2018 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2018 $252.16 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $601.18 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered India

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2021

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2028

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the Indian Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market from 2018 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market from 2023 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

To classify and forecast the Indian Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market based on product type, end distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

5.3. Sources of Information



6. India Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Built-in Hobs, Built-in Hoods, Built-in Ovens & Microwave, Built-in Dishwashers, Built-in Refrigerators, and Others (Built-in Coffee Machines, Built-in Barbeque Griller, etc.))

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Contract Sales, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores and Online)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company (2022)



7. India Built-in Hobs Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type (Gas Hobs and Induction Hobs)

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Built-in Hoods Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type (Under Cabinet, Ceiling/Island Mounted, Others (Integrated, Telescopic, etc.)

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. India Built-in Ovens & Microwaves Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type (Microwaves, Single Oven and Combination Oven)

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. India Built-in Dishwashers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Distribution Channel

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. India Built-in Refrigerators Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product Type (Bottom, Freezer and Double Door)

11.2.2. By Distribution Channel

11.3. Pricing Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges/Restraints



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. SWOT Analysis (Top 5 Players)



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Whirlpool of India Ltd.

17.2. BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Private Limited

17.3. Franke Faber India Private Limited

17.4. Hafele India Private Limited

17.5. Miele India Pvt. Ltd.

17.6. Samsung India Electronics Private Limited

17.7. Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

17.8. Kaff Appliances (India) Private Limited

17.9. IFB Appliances LTD

17.10. BlowHot Kitchen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.



18. Strategic Recommendations

