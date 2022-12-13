New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373065/?utm_source=GNW

Passenger vehicle camera systems for ADAS and AV applications can be broadly classified as forward facing, surround view, inward looking, and infrared camera systems, based on the sensing position in the vehicle and the sensing range. The passenger vehicle camera sensor space is quite competitive, with established suppliers holding the majority share and many start-ups competing with advanced technology solution providers to establish their market position. The scope of this study includes automotive camera solutions for passenger vehicles offered by tier suppliers and technology providers in North America, Europe, and China.



The study provides an overview of the growth metrics, performance capabilities, ecosystem, competitive environment, and growth opportunities in the camera sensors market.



Growth metrics for passenger vehicle camera sensors are forecast for 2022-2030.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373065/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________