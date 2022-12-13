New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373065/?utm_source=GNW
Passenger vehicle camera systems for ADAS and AV applications can be broadly classified as forward facing, surround view, inward looking, and infrared camera systems, based on the sensing position in the vehicle and the sensing range. The passenger vehicle camera sensor space is quite competitive, with established suppliers holding the majority share and many start-ups competing with advanced technology solution providers to establish their market position. The scope of this study includes automotive camera solutions for passenger vehicles offered by tier suppliers and technology providers in North America, Europe, and China.
The study provides an overview of the growth metrics, performance capabilities, ecosystem, competitive environment, and growth opportunities in the camera sensors market.
Growth metrics for passenger vehicle camera sensors are forecast for 2022-2030.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373065/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Growth Opportunities
Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) use cameras as an integral part of the perception sensor suite to gather vision-based information to help systems make logical decisions through artificial intelligence (AI)-based sensing and perception algorithms that enable autonomous driving features.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373065/?utm_source=GNW