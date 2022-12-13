One Month Remaining to Apply for Federal Indian Day School Compensation

English French

OTTAWA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only one month left in the extension period, Class Members are urged to submit their claim for compensation under the Federal Indian Day School Settlement Agreement. The deadline to submit a Claim Form, together with an Extension Request Form, expires on January 13, 2023 at 11:59PM PST. The Claims Administrator will not accept claims after this date.



“Class Members should submit their Extension Request Form with their Claim Form as soon as possible,” says Cam Cameron, Class Counsel lead for the Federal Indian Day School Implementation. “Claimants in need of support should contact Class Counsel for assistance without delay as the final deadline is only about a month away. No further extension is contemplated in the court approved Settlement Agreement.”

Extension Request Forms are reviewed individually by the Exceptions Committee. Claimants seeking an extension must identify a reason as to why they have been unable to file a claim prior to the July 13, 2022 deadline. Claimants are advised to submit their Claim Form along with their Extension Request Form to ensure the Administrator receives their Claim Form prior to the January 13, 2023 deadline.

For more information, please visit indiandayshcools.com.

Supports available for Class Members

Class Counsel supports Class Members throughout the Claims Process. Individuals can receive free legal support and help filling out their Claim Forms by calling the Gowling WLG call center at 1-844-539-3815 or emailing dayschools@gowlingwlg.com.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is available to Class Members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through Hope for Wellness Help Line. Contact Hope for Wellness at 1-855-242-3310 or through their online chat at hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, on request.

Media Contact:

Neetisha Seenundun

416-543-5251

Nseenundun@argylepr.com