New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Off-Highway Rental Equipment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373062/?utm_source=GNW





These synergies are driving innovation, creating a sustainable environment.



Customers are beginning to prefer renting/sharing rather than owning, encouraging these companies to partner with rental companies and digital solution providers to bundle services and products.



The expansion of rental companies and peer-to-peer (P2P) shared platforms will increase the demand for fleet management and remote monitoring services.



Rental models will transform usership which would have a significant impact on customer relationships for OEMs, dealers, and suppliers.



As owner-operators increase the utilization of rental equipment, decisions, with respect to parts and lubricant procurement, will involve recommendations from rental companies.This research focuses on the off-highway rental equipment market, providing insights into key participants, market size, regional hotspots, and forecast revenue potential.



It also includes a list of key players, profiles, and case studies and highlights of technology trends in the off-highway industry.

Author: Krishna Achuthan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373062/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________