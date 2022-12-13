New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Connectivity Technology in Shared Mobility Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373056/?utm_source=GNW





The research focuses on the car and bicycle sharing markets.



Specifically, it analyzes the telematics market’s size and forecast of bike sharing and traditional, corporate, and peer-to-peer (P2P) car sharing from 2021 to 2035. The scope of analysis includes the shared vehicle segments’ fleet size, the product split, and the telematics units’ gross merchandise value (GMV). The vehicle sharing technology space is experiencing a transformation across the entire value chain.



The process of how vehicle data is gathered, transmitted, and analyzed is changing, including how meaning is made from the analyzed data to help improve fleet utility, profitability, and customer satisfaction.



These changes are primarily being driven by growing number of connected vehicles in general and of electric vehicles in shared vehicle fleets.



Both trends are forcing changes in market size and demand for telematics devices, software solutions, cloud-based solutions, and smartphone-based services.



This study will benefit shared vehicle telematics companies, shared mobility operators, and ancillary partners in the mobility industry such as insurtech, payments, electric vehicle charging, and smart parking companies.



These expanding partner ecosystems will benefit from the digitalization and data gathering of shared vehicle fleets.

