Benchmarking of OEMs’ Mobility Strategies

Cities are framing regulations to promote the use of shared mobility modes.



With car ownership set to decrease, OEMs are looking at expanding the relevance of their service lines and exerting greater control over the customer value chain.



From supplying vehicles for shared mobility to operating shared service and offering aftermarket and fleet management services, OEMs are expanding their capabilities.



Mergers, acquisitions, portfolio expansions, and product development and manufacturing capabilities will create new entry barriers over the next 5 years.



The OEM approach to future mobility products and services is based on their capability to offer fully connected, automated, and digital experiences over 5 to 8 years.



This research service aims to understand the global presence of OEMs in shared mobility (products and services) and to explore new opportunities for growth.



The study offers top-level analysis of various automakers and benchmarks their mobility solutions.



Mercedes Benz, BMW, Stellantis, Renault Group, Volkswagen(Skoda, SEAT, and Porsche), Nissan Group, General Motors, Toyota Group, Volvo Group, Honda Group, Hyundai (Kia), and Ford Group are some of the OEMs covered here.



Mobility services include carsharing, ride-hailing, flexible leasing and subscription, demand-responsive transit, micromobility sharing, ridesharing, parking, charging, and autonomous shared (shuttle and robotaxi) solutions.

