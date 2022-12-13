$1.78+ Billion Worldwide Protein Shampoo Industry to 2031 - Increasing Prevalence of Hair and Scalp-Related Diseases is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global protein shampoo market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.78 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $2.46 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the protein shampoo market are L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Shiseido Company Limited, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, Keratin Complex, Atlantic Coast Brands, McBride Research Laboratories Inc, PureBiology, Klorane, Kohli Herbal Products, KeraGreen, CavinKare Group, Amishi Consumer Technologies Private Limited (The Moms Co.), Herbario Cosmetics Private Limited, and Skin Secrets.



The global protein shampoo market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The protein shampoo market is expected to grow to $2.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.



The protein shampoo market consists of the sales of protein shampoo products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used as cosmetic products in human hair care. Protein shampoo products consist of keratin protein, collagen, and silk, which assist in increasing the elasticity of hair and strengthening, nourishing, and cleansing the hair. These are usually enriched with keratin to provide additional keratin to the hair follicles that coat the hair strands and provide protection to the hair.



The main products of the protein shampoo are standard protein shampoo, anti-dandruff protein shampoo, anti-frizz protein shampoo, and other products. Standard protein shampoo refers to a type of shampoo designed to cleanse, strengthen and increase the elasticity of the hair. The ingredients used in protein shampoo include natural and organic, and chemicals. The various distribution channels involved in protein shampoo include online, hypermarkets and supermarkets, pharmaceutical and drug stores, and other distribution. The end-users of protein shampoo include adults and kids.



North America was the largest region in the protein shampoo market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the protein shampoo market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increasing prevalence of hair and scalp-related diseases is expected to propel the growth of the protein shampoo market going forward. Rapid growth in pollution, increasing exposure of human hair to hazardous chemicals, and rapidly changing weather patterns have led to an increase in the prevalence of hair and scalp-related diseases across the globe. The individuals infected with these diseases or issues are spending on highly-effective protein shampoo products, as they are formulated to be very mild, and non-irritating products that help to minimize hair and scalp-related diseases.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the protein shampoo market. Major companies operating in the protein shampoo market are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Medimix, the flagship brand of AVA Group, an Indian-based company manufacturing protein shampoos launched its total care shampoo in the hair care portfolio. Total care shampoo consists of wheat protein and other nine natural herbs such as tea tree oil, rosemary oil, neem, wild ginger, and others in a unique formula, which will help in minimizing hair loss, acting as anti-dandruff, and conditioning hair.



The countries covered in the protein shampoo market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



