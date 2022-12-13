New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics-Forecasts and Opportunities to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373045/?utm_source=GNW





Both factors serve as significant drivers of the cTn diagnostics market.



Hospitals and clinical laboratories adopt high-sensitivity (hs) assays because of their ability to detect troponin in lower concentrations.



The point-of-care testing (POCT) of cTn grows rapidly due to its rising applications in EDs and remote locations.



POCT can provide rapid results in a shorter period than lab-based tests.



In addition, companies such as QuidelOrtho and Siemens Healthineers have developed high-sensitivity POCT cTn assays that provide accurate results within a few minutes.



In this report, Frost & Sullivan overviews the cTn diagnostics market and includes troponin I and troponin T.



Our testing locations are independent laboratories, physicians’ offices, urgent care and nursing facilities, inpatient hospitals, and emergency rooms.



The study covers sensitive and hs-cTn tests.



The report also includes the following:

• Market size by revenue, covering historic and forecast data by segment (lab-based tests and POCT) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world)

• Challenges and drivers

• Competitive landscape, including company market share for lab-based tests and POCT

• Future trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders North America is the leading region in the cTn diagnostics market, with hospitals and laboratories shifting toward high-sensitivity assays following approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration in 2017. Frost & Sullivan’s research shows high consolidation in the cTn diagnostics market, with players such as Abbot, Roche, and Siemens Healthineers dominating.



New players are entering this market, especially in the POCT segment.

