'Vinny and Frens' is a new book adapted from the 1926 classic book 'Winnie-the-Pooh' by A.A.Milne.

Rock Hill, South Carolina, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degen Productions is pleased to announce the forthcoming release of ‘Vinny & Frens’, a modern reimagining of the classic 1926 book ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ by A.A.Milne.

‘Vinny & Frens’ follows Vinny the Blockchain Bear as he has silly and funny blockchain adventures with his frens in “Metaverse City '', a parallel world to the original Hundred Acre Woods. The stories aim to entertain and educate readers on web3 & crypto themes using the venerable story of Winnie-the-Pooh. At the end of the book there is a crypto glossary to serve as an educational resource.

The physical book is now available on Amazon.

A legal primer on Winnie-the-Pooh in the public domain can be found at Duke University’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain. Some other notable and recent public domain Winnie-the-Pooh adaptations include: Ryan Reynolds Mint Mobile Ad (Commercial), Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey (Horror Movie) and Luke McGarry (Comic).

Vinny & Frens is not produced or sponsored in any way by the Walt Disney Company.

About:

Degen Productions, formed by NFT pioneers, is focused on producing novel businesses in the NFT space. Visit VinnyandFrens.xyz to learn more.

Contact Us:

Email: press@vinnyandfrens.com

Disclosure Clause

