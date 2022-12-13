New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Software Enforcement Segment of the Software License Management Market-A Global Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373041/?utm_source=GNW

Companies traditionally sold SLM systems as anti-piracy solutions, but today they are monetization solutions for business models and the user experience.



Many vendors saturate this market, with its top 2 cornering more than 84% of the market share. The market will experience healthy growth as publishers transition from hardware-based, homegrown, and custom-built SLM solutions and deploy software enforcement for anti-piracy and counterfeiting initiatives.



Some regions, such as Asia and Latin America, lag far behind in adopting Software Enforcement for SLM solutions.



Even in North America and Europe, many SaaS publishers are behind on SLM adoption, as they lack awareness of how purpose-built commercial SLM solutions can yield significant benefits and provide rapid scalability advantages over hardware-based solutions. The study will analyze the Software Enforcement segment of the SLM market, identify emerging trends and challenges, and provide an overview of solutions and opportunities available across the global market.



This study covers all the key global geographic regions, including North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC).

