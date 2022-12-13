Laser Cutting Machines Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Laser Cutting Machines Market size is estimated to gain impetus from the rise in production requirements by various industries. In addition to this, the growing need for reducing manual labor and improving the quality of metal processing in manufacturing and automation industries will also add impetus to the growth of the market. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Laser Cutting Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Laser Source (Fiber Laser, CO2 Laser, Diode/Excimer Laser, Others), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics & Electrical, Industrial Machinery, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029,” discusses the market and its growth parameters in details.

Key Industry Developments:

May 2019 – A new fiber laser cutting machine called ByStar Fiber 12Kw, was launched by Bystronic Laser AG for quality cutting of various materials.

August 2019 – The T16 and T25 Series Fiber Laser Tube Cutting Machines were launched by Han’s Laser Smart Equipment Group Co. Ltd. This new stable laser machine is highly flexible and is expected to increase the productivity of both small and medium sized enterprises.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation

DMG MORI

JENOPTIK AG

TRUMPF

AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD

Mazak Optonics Corporation

FANUC Corporation

Coherent, Inc.

Bystronic Laser AG

Others

Covid- 19 Impact:



The world economy is facing major challenges because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Most businesses have been temporarily shut down or are managing meagre revenue by operating from homes. The healthcare sector is lagging behind in terms of medical facilities and professionals and not able to suffice to the increasing patient pool for the novel coronavirus. Various research institutes are engaging in vigorous experiments with the hope of developing an antidote to fight this virus.

Meanwhile, Fortune Business Insights is providing detailed reports on different markets impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. These reports will help understand various markets and their growth parameters and how will they benefit in the coming years despite the present situation.





Drivers & Restraints-



Rising Sales and Production in Automotive Sector to Aid in Expansion

The growing demand for highly efficient and precise technology and smooth finishing is promoting the global laser cutting machines market growth. In addition to this, the high processing speed and easy programming technology that is present in the new cutting machines providing high-quality and genuine products will also add impetus to the growth of the market. Besides this, the increasing demand from various manufacturing sectors such as defense, consumer electronics, and automotive, among others are likely to aid in expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the flipside, the lack of professionals and high cost of deployment may pose major hindrance to the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing demand for microelectronic devices, miniaturization and custom engraving, and marking products are likely to help increase the demand for laser cutting machines, thereby, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The Report answers the following Questions:

Who are the key players of the market for laser cutting machines and what are the strategies adopted by them?

How fierce is the market competition?

What are the drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of this market?

What are the recent industry developments of this market?

Segmentation-



Detailed Segmentation of Global Laser Cutting Machines:

The global market for laser cutting machines is laser source, application, and geography. Based on laser source, the market is classified into diode/excimer laser, CO2 laser, fiber laser, and others. With respect to segmentation by application, the market is grouped into automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and electrical, industry machinery, and others.

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS By Laser Source Fiber Laser

CO2 Laser

Diode/Excimer Laser

Others By Application Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics & Electrical

Industrial Machinery

Others By Region North America (the USA, Canada and the Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Regional Analysis-



North America Emerged Dominant Accounting to Rising Demand from Automotive Industry

Region-wise, North America gained dominance over the laser cutting machines market on account of the increasing demand from the material processing industry in the United States. The Europe market on the other side, will gain traction from the increasing presence of industrial and automotive machine industries. The Latin America market will also witness significant growth in the coming years on account of the growing number of manufacturing industries especially in Mexico. Additionally, the market in the Middle East and Africa will gain notable revenue owing to the advent of the heavy machinery and manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing segment on account of increasing demand from medical devices, aerospace, and automotive sectors.

Competitive Landscape-



Players Focusing on New Product Launches to Gain Momentum in market

Market manufacturers for laser cutting machines are engaging in new product launches, and enhancing their product portfolio for earning the lion’s share in the market. The other players are engaging in collaborative strategies such as contracts, agreements, and partnerships to stay put in the market competition and generate significant revenues in the forthcoming years.





