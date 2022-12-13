New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ICT Market in the Middle East, Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891692/?utm_source=GNW





In the flourishing Saudi Arabian market, numerous opportunities exist in the areas of digital transformation, smart cities, eSports and entertainment, financial services, and various other technology sectors.



Large-scale national infrastructure projects Neom, Red Sea, and Qiddiya are driving massive investments to help the kingdom achieve its ambitious National Transformation Plan.



At the same time, the United Arab Emirates continues to lead the away on the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence.



Like other consumer tech, the metaverse too is gaining traction and is slowly becoming a part of the development agenda of regional economies.



The entire region is on a transformation journey and presents significant growth potential in the coming years.

Author: Anas Haj Kasem

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891692/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________