Global Augmented Reality Software Development Kit Market to Visualize Revenue of US$ 18.17 Billion By 2030 -Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The long-term outlook for augmented reality software development kit market is positive, with market research firm Astute Analytica predicting that the global augmented reality (AR) software development kit market will grow from US$ 3.38 billion in 2021 to US$ 18.17 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.93%. We attribute this strong growth to the increasing adoption of AR by enterprises across a range of industries. In particular, the healthcare, automotive, and retail sectors are expected to be major drivers of Augmented Reality Software Development Kit Market demand.

The report notes that AR SDKs enables developers to create AR applications for a variety of platforms, including smartphones, tablets, head-mounted displays, and standalone headsets. This is expected to facilitate wider adoption of AR technology and accelerate the development of new and innovative applications. Looking ahead, augmented reality software development kit market will continue to grow at a rapid pace, driven by the increasing use of AR in enterprise applications and the launch of new products and services powered by AR technology.

In terms of interactivity and realism, current AR experiences are still relatively limited in terms of how users can interact with virtual content. This is changing, however, as new AR SDKs are being developed that allow for more realistic and interactive AR experiences. These more advanced SDKs will be in high demand as developers look to create more immersive AR applications. Finally, the growing popularity of enterprise AR applications for training, maintenance, and other purposes can help the market perform better in the years to come.

Growing Need to Develop Productivity and Social Applications in Augmented Reality Software Development Kit Market

Astute Analytica's analysis of augmented reality software development kit market finds that the majority of SDKs are focused on gaming and entertainment applications. However, there is a growing trend towards developing SDKs for productivity and social applications. This is in line with the current trend of using AR technology for practical purposes rather than just for fun and games.

Some of the most popular Software Development Kits for AR development include Vuforia, Wikitude, and ARKit. These kits allow developers to create a variety of different types of applications, ranging from simple games to more complex productivity tools. Each SDK has its own strengths and weaknesses, so it's important to choose the right one for the specific project you're working on.

The report on the global augmented reality software development kit market also found that the majority of AR developers are targeting the consumer market, with only a small minority focusing on enterprise applications. This is in line with the current state of the AR market, which is largely driven by consumer applications such as gaming and social media. However, it is expected that the enterprise market to grow significantly in the next few years as companies begin to explore the potential of AR for training, product visualization, and other business uses.

In terms of development tools, Astute Analytica found that Unity and Vuforia are currently the most popular platforms among AR developers. This is not surprising given that both platforms offer powerful tools for creating AR experiences. However, it is worth noting that a number of other tools are gaining popularity, including Amazon's Sumerian and Google's Poly.

Overall analysis provides valuable insights into the current state of the augmented reality software development kit market. It is clear that there is significant interest in developing for this new technology, and that a number of different platforms are vying for supremacy. However, it remains to be seen which platform will ultimately come out on top.

Vuforia, ARKit, and ARCore are top 3 Platform in Global Augmented Reality Software Development Kit Market

Astute Analytica's analysis of market share reveals that the top three platform, Vuforia, ARKit, and ARCore, accounted for 85% of the total market in 2021. Vuforia was the clear leader in terms of revenue, with a market share of 47% in mobile AR software development kit. ARKit and ARCore, which are both developed by Apple and Google respectively, were second and third respectively.

Interestingly, Astute Analytica found that Vuforia's lead was largely due to its strong presence in China, where it accounted for 70% of the total augmented reality software development kit market. In contrast, ARKit and ARCore only had a 10% and 9% share of the Chinese market respectively. This is likely due to the fact that Vuforia has been around for longer than either ARKit or ARCore, and as such has had more time to build up a presence in China. It is also worth noting that Apple's iPhone is not as popular in China as it is in other markets, which may explain why ARKit has struggled to gain a foothold in the country.

The analysis of market provides an in-depth look at the current state of the augmented reality market. The report covers the major players in the market, their products, and their strategies. In addition, it provides a detailed analysis of the current state of the augmented reality market and its future prospects.

Future Outlook of Global Augmented reality Software Development Kit Market

Astute Analytica’s report offers insights into the current state of the augmented reality SDK market and predictions for its future growth. The market is still in its early stages of development. However, the firm predicts that this market will grow rapidly in the coming years. Currently, there are only a handful of players in this space. However, we expect that more companies will enter the market as augmented reality becomes more mainstream.

One of the main challenges facing the augmented reality augmented reality software development kit market is the lack of standards. This makes it difficult for developers to create apps that work across different platforms. Our study believes that this problem will eventually be solved as the market matures. Moreover, there are still some challenges that need to be addressed before this technology can truly reach its potential. For example, current AR SDKs are still too reliant on specific hardware platforms and operating systems. This needs to change if AR is going to become more mainstream.

Overall, we are bullish on the future of the augmented reality SDK market. The firm predicts that this market will experience strong growth in the coming years and become an important tool for developers building augmented reality applications.

Top Players in the Global Augmented Reality Software Development Kit Market

Google

Apple, Inc.

PTC, Inc.

HP

Zappar Ltd.

AWS

EON Reality

MAXST

Zudan

Vision Star Information Technology

Other Major Players

