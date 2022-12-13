Airport Full Body Scanner Market is Projected to Reach US$ 186.02 Million in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Airport Full Body Scanner Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/697/airport-full-body-scanner-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Airport Full Body Scanner Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing terror outbreaks at airports and also the rising investments in R&D for enhanced full body scanners.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Airport Full Body Scanner Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Technology Type (Millimeter Wave Scanner, Backscatter X-Ray Scanner),

(Millimeter Wave Scanner, Backscatter X-Ray Scanner), By Airport Class Type (Class A, Class B, and Class C),

(Class A, Class B, and Class C), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Airport Full Body Scanner Market Insights

Market Trends by Technology Type

The market is segmented as millimeter wave scanner and backscatter X-ray scanner. The millimeter-wave systems segment is projected to witness a higher growth during the forecast period.

This growth is primarily supported by the extensive installation of these systems in place of backscatter systems. Backscatter systems suffer from the drawback of emitting low-energy X-rays that bounce off a passenger's body which enhances the possibility of cancer, and other skin diseases in the human body.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to command the full body scanner market during the forecast period. The full body scanner market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is likely to depict significant growth, driven by the regulatory mandates for the installation of full body scanners in Europe and the rise in terrorist outbreaks in the Asia-Pacific region. The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for airport full body scanner.

The market is driven as the region has always been a forerunner in adapting new technologies and has emerged out as one of the lucrative markets for technological investments. It is also the fastest-growing market, owing to the high risk of security threats and criminal activities.

COVID-19 Impact on the Airport Full Body Scanner Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/697/airport-full-body-scanner-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

American Science & Engineering Group

Braun & Company

Brijot Imaging Systems (Microsemi)

CST Digital Communications

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Morpho (Safran)

Millivision Inc.

Rapiscan Systems Ltd.

Smiths Group PLC

Tek84 Engineering Group LLC

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Airport Full Body Scanner Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):