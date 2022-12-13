Automotive Differential Market by Type, Drive Type, OE Component, On- & Off-Highway Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, Aftermarket & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Differential Market by Type (Open, Locking, Limited Slip, Electronic Limited Slip, Torque-Vectoring), Drive Type (FWD, RWD, 4WD/AWD), OE Component, On- & Off-Highway Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, Aftermarket & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive differential market is projected to grow from USD 20.0 billion in 2022 to USD 23.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Passenger cars is the largest market for automotive differentials.

Passenger cars registered the largest market share in the global automotive differential market owing to the rising production of passenger cars in developing countries such as India, China, and Thailand. Further, a drastic preference shift is noted for bigger cars, with doubled SUVs share over the past few years.

According to IEA, the number of SUVs on the world's roads increased by more than 35 million in 2021. According to the publisher Analysis, of total premium cars produced globally, the share of premium SUVs stood at ~53% in 2016, which grew to ~62% in 2021. US, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea lead the market for premium SUVs and sedan cars, constituting more than 90% of total production globally.

Further, almost half of all cars sold in the US and one-third of those sold in Europe are SUVs. Furthermore, with consumers shifting their inclination towards bigger cars with basic and advanced comfort and luxury functionalities, global OEMs are expanding their SUVs and medium and premium cars with either RWD or 4WD/AWD systems. In line with this, the demand for open differential and advanced differentials market would also grow for the passenger cars segment.

Open Differential hold the largest share in the automotive differential market.

Open differential is the simplest form of differential which transmits the equal torque to each wheel of the two wheels. Most of the passenger cars are front wheel drives installed with open differential due to lower price amongst other types, less energy loss, and less gear configuration used in differential.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share for open differential due to the higher production of passenger cars in this region. Almost 60-65% passenger cars are equipped with open differential type. and it also have wide application in commercial truck and light commercial vehicle. Thus, rise in demand for passenger cars and commercial trucks will create demand for open differentials.

Differential seals hold the largest share in the automotive differential component aftermarket.

The differential seals are located at the output shafts of a vehicle's differential. They usually seal the axle shafts against the differential and prevent fluid from leaking out of the differential as it operates.

Differential seals have maximum and frequent chances of wearing out as compared to other components of a differential system; hence it requires replacement over fixed time intervals. Using damaged seals in the differential may lead to considerable damage to gears, axles, and other differential components owing to oil leakage. It may further damage whole differential assembly. Thus, the high number of seals in differentials and replacement over fixed time intervals creates the demand for differential seals in the aftermarket.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for automotive differential

North America accounted to be the second-largest market for automotive differentials. The region has a higher demand for passenger vehicles, particularly premium cars (C segment and above). These premium cars are installed with advanced safety, driving features, and AWD/4WD drive systems. With increasing premium car sales, the region's demand for automotive differentials is expected to grow.

The demand for light trucks and vans has witnessed rapid growth in the North American region. Also, there is an increase in demand for second vehicle ownership in the US. It has been observed that most of the second preferred vehicles in the US are light trucks, which are mostly RWD, or 4WD/AWD installed with limited slip differential, ELSD, and Torque vectoring differentials. Lexus, Porche, Toyota, and Audi are offering models installed with advanced differentials.

Also, few commercial vehicle manufacturers such as Volvo VNX 300, VNX 400, and VNX 740 are offering heavy trucks and tippers with 4x4, 4x6, etc. configurations.

Further, increasing industrialization, growing logistic business and e-commerce industry has created the huge demand for trucks production and sales in the US will subsequently create the demand for automotive differential. In addition to this, hybrid vehicle has also seen a considerable adoption rate in North America. All these factors are expected to drive the market of differentials in the North American region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

5.4 Automotive Differential Market Scenario

5.4.1 Realistic Scenario

5.4.2 Low-Impact Scenario

5.4.3 High-Impact Scenario

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Automotive Differential Market Ecosystem

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Global

5.8 Average Price Trend

5.8.1 By Region

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.14 Regulatory Landscape

5.15 Technology Trends

6 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Differential Type (Ice)

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Open Differential

6.3 Locking Differential

6.4 Limited Slip Differential

6.5 Electronic Limited Slip Differential

6.6 Torque-Vectoring Differential

7 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Drive Type (Ice)

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Front Wheel Drive

7.3 Rear Wheel Drive

7.4 All-Wheel Drive/Four-Wheel Drive

8 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Vehicle Type (Ice)

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Passenger Car

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

8.4 Truck

8.5 Bus

9 Electric & Hybrid Differential Oe Market, by EV Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 PHEV

9.3 Fcev

10 Electric & Hybrid Differential Oe Market, by Differential Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Open Differential

10.3 Locking Differential

10.4 Limited Slip Differential

10.5 Electronic Limited Slip Differential

10.6 Torque-Vectoring Differential

11 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Component

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Drive Pinion

11.2 Differential Housing

11.3 Side Gear

11.4 Ring Gear

11.5 Differential Bearings

12 Automotive Differential Aftermarket, by Component

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Differential Bearing

12.3 Differential Gear

12.4 Differential Gaskets

12.5 Differential Seals

13 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Research Methodology

13.1.2 Assumptions

13.1.3 Industry Insights

13.2 Agriculture Tractors

13.3 Forklift

14 Automotive Differential Oe Market, by Region

15 Recommendations

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Automotive Differential Market Share Analysis, 2021

16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top-Listed/Public Players

16.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant-Differential Supplier

16.4.1 Terminology

16.4.2 Star

16.4.3 Emerging Leaders

16.4.4 Pervasive

16.4.5 Participants

16.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant- Differential Component Supplier

16.5.1 Terminology

16.5.2 Star

16.5.3 Emerging Leaders

16.5.4 Pervasive

16.5.5 Participants

16.6 Competitive Scenario

16.6.1 New Product Launches

16.6.2 Deals

16.6.3 Expansions

16.7 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2018-2022

16.8 Competitive Benchmarking

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Automotive Differential Market - Key Players

17.1.1 Gkn

17.1.2 Eaton

17.1.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

17.1.4 Dana Limited

17.1.5 Borgwarner Inc.

17.1.6 Linamar Corporation

17.1.7 Schaeffler AG

17.1.8 Jtekt Corporation

17.1.9 Zf Friedrichshafen AG

17.1.10 Hyundai Wia Corporation

17.2 Automotive Differential Market - Additional Players

17.2.1 Powertrax

17.2.2 Nsk Ltd.

17.2.3 Bharat Gears Ltd.

17.2.4 Neapco Holdings LLC

17.2.5 Magna International Inc.

17.2.6 Auburn Gear

17.2.7 Cusco

17.2.8 Drexler

17.2.9 Quaife

17.2.10 Xtrac

17.2.11 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co. Ltd.

17.2. 12 Commercial Gear & Sprocket Company, Inc.

17.2.13 Amtech International

17.2.14 Meritor Inc.

17.2.15 Showa Corporation

18 Appendix

