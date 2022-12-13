The aircraft seat upholstery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6%

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market by Material, Seat Cover Type, Seat Type, Aircraft Type, End Use & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794757/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The market for aircraft seat upholstery is driven by various factors, such as retrofitting & maintenance of existing aircraft and increasing demand for premium economy seats. However, regulatory frameworks and certifications are limiting the overall growth of the market.

” OEM: The second largest share of the aircraft seat upholstery market by end use in 2022.” The OEM segment has the second largest segment of the aircraft seat upholstery market by material type in 2022. Aircraft delivered to airlines are already fitted with components such as seats, lighting, galleys, windows & windshields, and in-flight entertainment systems. An increase in the demand for line fitting of aircraft seats from aircraft OEMs is one of the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft seat upholstery market.

” Leather: The second largest segment of the aircraft seat upholstery market by material type in 2022“



The leather segment has the second largest segment of the aircraft seat upholstery market by material type in 2022.Leather is hard to stain and easy to clean material, providing an improved level of seating comfort.



It exhibits properties such as sustainability, durability, and longevity. With rising demand for aircraft cabin interior advancements, major airlines are innovating their cabins, especially using leather for business class and first-class seats to provide enhanced comfort and elegance to their passengers.



North America to account for the second largest share of the OEM aircraft seat upholstery market in 2022

North America is estimated to account for the second largest share of the aircraft cabin interiors market IN OEM in 2022. The North American region for this study comprises the US and Canada.

The growing aerospace & defense industry driven by low-interest rates, the presence of established companies, and strong flight safety regulations emphasizing the use of flame-retardant upholstery materials are driving the demand for aircraft seat upholstery in this region. Growing demand for passenger comfort and products with advanced properties, such as anti-stain leather, is also projected to drive the aircraft seat upholstery aftermarket



Break-up of profiles of primary participants in the aircraft seat upholstery market: By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 32%, Asia Pacific – 16%, Latin America – 10%, Middle East & Africa – 10%

Key players in the aircraft seat upholstery market are Franklin Products (US), Lantal Textiles AG (Switzerland), Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH (Germany), International Aero Services (US), Spectra Interior Products (US), Douglass Interior Products (US), OmnAvia Interiors (US), Aircraft Interior Products (US), Tapis Corporation (US), and Tritex Corporation (US).These companies provide aircraft cabin interiors in various countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Research Coverage: The market study covers the aircraft seat upholstery market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as end use, aircraft type, seat type, seat cover type, material, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.Key benefits of buying this report: This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft seat upholstery market and its subsegments.



The report covers the entire ecosystem of the aircraft seat upholstery industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

