The sports technology market for sports analytics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Thus, sports analytics solutions help sports organizations to improvise in multiple domains by making data-driven decisions that help increase profitability.



The sports technology market in Europe is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during forecast period.

Europe has the greatest number of professional and reputable football associations and clubs in the world.Different European football leagues, such as the Barclays English Premier League, Bundesliga (Germany), Scottish Premier League (Scotland), and La Liga (Spain), take place at regular intervals, and the management of these associations invest heavily in technologies for effective monitoring of games and players.



Major football clubs, such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Liverpool, are part of such leagues.

Key players in the sports technology market include IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Huawei (China), Intel (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), NEC Corp.(Japan), Sharp Corp. (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Fitbit (US), Apple Inc. (US), Garmin Ltd. (US), Xiaomi Corp. (China) Sony Group Corp. (Japan), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard (US), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China), Catapult (Australia), and Zebra Technologies (US).



Research Coverage

Based on technology, the sports technology market has been segmented into devices, smart stadiums, esports, and sports analytics.Based sport, the sports technology market has been segmented into soccer, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, American football/rugby, tennis, cricket, golf, esports, and others.



Based on region, the sports technology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



