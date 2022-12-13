Alzheimer’s Therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.17% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Alzheimer’s Therapeutics 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Alzheimer’s Therapeutics and Forecasts Market Segment by Drug (Donepezil, Rivastigmine, Memantine, Galantamine and Manufactured Combination of Memantine and Donepezil), Market Segment by Drug Class (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, and Manufactured Combination), Market Segment by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Online Pharmacies), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The Alzheimer’s Therapeutics market is valued at US$2,870.25 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Rising Prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease to Drive Market Growth

The approval of disease-modifying treatments and the increased prevalence of Alzheimer's disease are anticipated to drive market expansion. According to the NCBI, there were around 6.2 million Americans (65 and older age bracket) who had Alzheimer's disease in 2021; this number is predicted to rise to almost 13.8 million by 2060. Additionally, Alzheimer's disease is quickly overtaking other neurodegenerative illnesses as the leading cause of death and a major contributor to physical impairment that calls for urgent medical attention.

Limitations in Early Diagnosis

Without established, non-invasive biomarkers, it is challenging to detect the existence of disease, which frequently causes diagnosis to be postponed until symptoms are more pronounced. This makes it extremely difficult to find qualified patients, enrol them in clinical studies, and keep them on board with them. It also makes it difficult to evaluate the impact of potential drugs. In the end, this results in drawn-out clinical trials that are exceedingly expensive. For the development of drugs for Alzheimer's to be successful, certain obstacles must be overcome. Collaboration between numerous stakeholder groups, including the biopharmaceutical industry, government, academia, patient advocacy organisations, and disease foundations, is crucial to advancing the field as a whole due to the complexity of the fundamental research and technologies that enable drug development.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/alzheimers-therapeutics-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market?

Due to stringent government actions like lockdowns to stop the spread of infection, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the market. Due to decreased patient visits to clinics and hospitals for treatment and concern for COVID infection, the prescription rate for medications used to treat Alzheimer's was reduced during the pandemic, which inhibited market expansion. The majority of the region's countries were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which had a severe effect on the regional market. But the pandemic forced vendors to develop fresh business plans to deal with the effects, like new product releases, M&A, and partnerships to boost their development in the local AD treatments industry. During the projected period, these variables will drive the regional market focus.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 207-page report provides 95 tables and 137 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the Alzheimer’s Therapeutics market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Alzheimer’s Therapeutics. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, process, upstream, downstream, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing Alzheimer’s Therapeutics market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Setbacks Continue to Outstrip Achievements in Alzheimer’s Drug Development

In spite of countless studies and substantial funding from biopharmaceutical firms and other sources, failures in the development of Alzheimer's drugs still outnumber achievements. Only 12% of all medications that undergo clinical trials will ultimately be authorised by the FDA, meaning that few candidate medicines really reach patients. 50 Trials that don't result in effective treatments are sometimes referred to as "failures," but in reality, these setbacks can be extremely beneficial because they offer critical information that will help guide future research efforts. When a negative outcome is studied, the essential insights are used to develop further studies and methodologies, and this process is repeated until a positive outcome or proof-of-concept for a novel therapy is attained. Even though it is immensely disheartening when a medical research project is abandoned or put on hold, progress is the consequence of both wins and losses. Medical research is frequently repetitive, and innovations rarely appear out of nowhere.

New Treatments Could Dramatically Reduce the Projected Economic and Societal Burden of Alzheimer’s

The anticipated economic and societal toll of Alzheimer's, however, could be significantly reduced by new disease-modifying therapies. The number of people with Alzheimer's in the U.S. might drop by almost 40% if a new medication that delays the disease's start by five years gets authorised by 2025. By 2050, the creation of such a cure might prevent the loss of $367 billion annually.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/alzheimers-therapeutics-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Biopharmaceutical Companies Are Collaborating with Patient Advocacy Groups, Government Agencies

Alzheimer's is a complicated disease that will require the united efforts and intellect of experts from several universities. With the help of patient advocacy organisations, governmental organisations, and other parties, biopharmaceutical companies are working to develop new therapeutic approaches for Alzheimer's sufferers. For instance, The Accelerating Medicines Partnership for Alzheimer's Disease (AMP-AD) is a partnership between 12 biopharmaceutical and life sciences businesses, several non-profit groups, and government agencies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and FDA. One of the three priority disease categories for the cooperation is Alzheimer's disease. The mission of AMP-AD is to advance the identification of new, clinically applicable therapeutic targets and the creation of biomarkers that may be used to confirm the efficacy of already available therapeutics. The strategy used by AMP-AD is twofold. First, scientists are investigating the use of tau imaging and cutting-edge biomarkers in determining therapy response. For three significant, ongoing clinical trials, AMP is supplying extra PET imaging and fluid biomarkers, enabling the researchers to learn more about how well these methods can monitor the effects of therapies. By building a vast network of data and combining the molecular data from more than 2,000 individuals, the second prong aims to hasten the discovery and validation of disease treatment targets. Researchers can access these data. The ultimate objective of AMP is to reduce the period between the identification of a target and the creation of a powerful new drug.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Alzheimer’s Therapeutics market are AbbVie, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Lupin Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Inc., Torrent pharmaceuticals ltd., Viatris Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Development

In March 2022, Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co., Ltd. announced the companies have amended their existing collaboration agreement on Aducanumab, which is commercialized in the United States as ADUHELM® - a treatment for Alzheimer Diseases.

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact: