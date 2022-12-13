Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1,194.31 Million in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1571/equine-pharmaceuticals-and-supplements-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Rising demand for herbal feed, digestive, and energy supplements owing to the choice among horse breeders for organic products.

Equestrian and horseracing industry encourages the demand for equine supplements, as the health of the horses is important.

Healthy horses in certain sectors offer the impetus for the gambling and betting industries related to horse racing.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Pharmaceuticals, Supplements),

(Pharmaceuticals, Supplements), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Drugstores, and Others),

(Veterinary Hospitals, Drugstores, and Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

The equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals and supplements. Under these, the pharmaceuticals segment held a substantial market share in 2021 and is likely to register the fastest CAGR in the coming years.

This is mainly attributed to the growing demand for pharmaceuticals for curing illnesses and for healing the diseases so that the horses are in good shape for the races, thus promulgates the segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The Asia Pacific market garnered a significant market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the assessment period.

This is mainly attributed to the development of horseracing and other horse-related activities in countries such as China, Australia, and New Zealand. Also, increasing horse rearing in this region coupled with rising betting and gambling activities, further augments the regional growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1571/equine-pharmaceuticals-and-supplements-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Zoetis (The US),

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany),

Merck & Co (The US),

Elanco Bayer (The US),

Ceva Sante Animale (France),

Virbac (France),

Vetoquinol (France),

Affymetrix (The US), and

Celltrion (South Korea)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):