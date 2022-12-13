The RF test equipment market is estimated to be worth USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RF Test Equipment Market by Type, Frequency Range, Form Factor, End-use Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05276119/?utm_source=GNW

However, extensive longevity of communication systems, and complexities related to antenna arrays are some of the major factors expected to adversely impact the market growth.



Benchtop RF test equipment to account for the largest market share during forecast period



Benchtop RF test equipment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.A similar trend is likely to be observed from 2022 to 2027.

With the growing need for high-precision equipment during the product development phase, engineers prefer benchtop equipment because of their high-precision capabilities. Moreover, their bigger size of benchtop RF test equipment allows manufacturers to integrate them with more components, increasing the reading speed performance and providing wide measurement ranges and large graphical screen displays.



North America to account for the second-largest share in RF test equipment market during forecast period

North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2021 and a similar trend is expected to continue during forecast period.The prominent presence of established providers of network infrastructure solutions, such as AT&T (US) and Verizon (US), who are extensively focused on testing 5G infrastructure and the increased adoption of IoT-based devices in various applications, such as smart manufacturing and in-vehicle infotainment solutions, accelerate the market growth in North America.



Moreover, the region, being a global hub for chip makers, is expected to provide new opportunities to RF test equipment providers.



The key players in the RF test equipment market include Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), Anritsu Group (Japan), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Tektronix, Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (US), AnaPico (Switzerland), B&K Precision Corporation (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Boonton Electronics (US), Tabor Electronics Ltd. (Israel).



Research Coverage

The report segments the RF test equipment market and forecasts its size, by value, based on region, type, form factor, frequency range and end-use application, and by volume based on type.The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Key Benefits of Buying This Report

• This report includes the market statistics pertaining to type, form factor, frequency range, end-use application, and region

• An in-depth supply chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the RF test equipment market.

• Major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes an in-depth analysis, market share, and ranking of key players.

