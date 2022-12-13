Silyl Acrylate Polymer (SAP) Market is Projected to Reach US$ 4.7 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Silyl Acrylate Polymer (SAP) Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Silyl Acrylate Polymer (SAP) Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Demand for silyl acrylate polymers is the surging shipbuilding industry in Asia-Pacific countries especially China, Japan, and South Korea.

Increasing maritime trade and favorable government initiative to offer significant growth opportunities.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Silyl Acrylate Polymer (SAP) Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Metal Containing, Metal Free),

(Metal Containing, Metal Free), By Sector Type (New Shipbuilding, Repair & Maintenance),

(New Shipbuilding, Repair & Maintenance), By Application Type (Coastal, Containers, Deep Sea, Leisure Boats, Offshore Vessels, and Others),

(Coastal, Containers, Deep Sea, Leisure Boats, Offshore Vessels, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Silyl Acrylate Polymer (SAP) Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as metal containing and metal free. Metal free held the larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. It is also expected to register a higher growth during the same period. The metal free segment is free from elemental metal but contains metal in the form of biocides. It possesses features such as self-polishing and controlled release of metal biocides.

Market Trends by Sector Type

The market is segmented as new shipbuilding and repair & maintenance. New shipbuilding accounted for the larger share and is expected to drive the demand for silyl acrylate polymer (SAP) in the forecast period due to the growing shipbuilding sector in Asia-Pacific. Further, growing production of bulk carriers and increasing trend of containerization of marine vessels to drive the silyl acrylate polymer (SAP) market. Silyl acrylate polymer is used as eco-friendly antifoulant which offers controlled release of biocides.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as coastal, containers, deep sea, leisure boats, offshore vessels, and others. The coastal segment is expected to dominate the silyl acrylate polymer (SAP) market over the forecast period. Coastal ships comprise cargo vessel, trading ships which experience longer stay in warm water resulting in accumulation of unwanted biological hull fouling. Silyl acrylate polymer enhances fuel efficiency without losing speed.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing silyl acrylate polymer (SAP) market during the forecast period, with China, Japan and South Korea being the major countries with robust shipbuilding and drydocking activities. The growth of the market is associated with low labor cost, favorable govt spending, and growing marine trade activities in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Silyl Acrylate Polymer (SAP) Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

AkzoNobel

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

KCC Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries

Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Others

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Silyl Acrylate Polymer (SAP) Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

