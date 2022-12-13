Escalating Demand For Customized Meal To Drive The Personal Chef Services Market Growth To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 19.65 billion By 2032, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personal chef services market is expected to secure a valuation of US$ 13.0 billion in 2023. During the forecast period of 2023-2033, the market for personal chef services is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% and reach US$ 19.6 billion by the end of 2033.



The global market for personal chef services market is driven by growth in the working population and rising demand for customized meals. The busy life style of working people and the inability to manage time for cooking on their results in higher demand for private chefs from the working population. Hiring a private chef will give a person more space & time to look after other household things.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8069

Additionally, increasing health awareness among people and demand for a nutritional diet is accelerating the demand for a personal chef. These professional chefs discuss and plan customized meals concerning the requirement & health issues of the customer. Also, with catering essential information of customer taste & preference towards the specific type of food, these chefs buy groceries and prepare the meal.

These services are expected to be high in demand in the North American region. The number of the personal chef services business is expected to be more than 5000 in the region. Also, the closure of restaurants during COVID has resulted in the moving of various chefs towards opening their own businesses regarding private chef services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 4.2%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 5.9%

Meal preparation capitalized about 48.0% of share in service type segment.

The global personal chef services market growth was about 3.2% during 2018-2022.

Market Development

The personal chef services market is highly fragmented with the presence of various small & large market players in the market. This impacts high competitive intensity in the industry. The market players are taking rigorous moves to enhance their global footprint and expansion of consumer base. Expansion and service launch are key initiatives has been taken by market players resulting positively in the expansion of the market in the forthcoming period.

Customization on This Report Is Available

(Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports):

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8069

Key companies in Personal Chef Services Market

West Personal Chef

COOKINGENIE

Hire A Chef

Tailored Chef

La Belle Assiette

At Your Table

Dineindulge

Your Private Chef Houston

Culinista

Gather and Forge

Down to Earth

Take a Chef

Segmentation of Personal Chef Services Industry Research

By Service Type: Meal Preparation Customized Menu Planning Grocery Shopping Services

By Application: Individual Meal Family Meal Catered Events

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa







Full Access of this Report Is Available

(Via Secured PayPal Payment Gateway)

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8069

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global personal chef services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service type (meal preparation, customized menu planning and grocery shopping services), by application (individual meal, family meals and catered events) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary - Global Market

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Characteristic – Bird Eye View

3.1. Number of Active Enterprises by Key Countries

3.2. Average Operating Margin

3.3. Threshold of Revenue Volatility

3.4. Key Customer Archetypes

3.5. Key Barriers to Entry

3.6. Consistency in Demand

4. Market Background and Foundation Data

4.1. Offering & Adoption Analysis

4.2. Recent development in Market

4.3. Service Offering Analysis by Key Players

4.4. Growth and Development Pattern in Market

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Key Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Industry Challenges

4.5.3. Notable Current and Future Trends

4.6. Opportunity and White Space Assessment

4.6.1. Total Available Market (US$ Bn)

TOC Contd…..

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Funeral Products and Services Market: Global funeral products & services market is expected to represent a value of nearly US$ 370,000 Mn by the end of 2022. Funeral products & services market value to propel at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecasted period.

Mass Beauty & Personal Care Products Market: The global mass beauty & personal care products market reached a valuation of around US$ 450 Bn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 800 Bn by 2031. Demand for oral hygiene products is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Premium Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: In FY 2021, the premium beauty and personal care products market reached a valuation of US$ 474.7 Billion, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 496.63 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 4.62% CAGR, reaching US$ 780.16 Billion.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583