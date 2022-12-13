The Air traffic control (ATC) market is estimated to be USD 9.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Traffic Control Market by Offering, Investment Type, Airspace, Service, Application, Airport Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05061075/?utm_source=GNW

The air traffic control (ATC) market includes major players such Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Saab AB (Sweden) are some of the leading companies in this market, among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has affected the air traffic control (ATC) market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.



Software and solutions: The dominating segment of the air traffic control (ATC) market, by the offering“ The Air Traffic Control (ATC) market has been segmented based on offering into hardware and software and solutions. The software and solutions segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period as software and solutions are widely used in many different ways to carry out various data collection, transfer, and monitoring activities.



Automation: The fastest-growing and leading segment of the air traffic control (ATC) market, by application“ The air traffic management market is segmented based on application: communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation. During the forecast period, the automation application is projected to witness the highest CAGR of XX% in the air traffic management market as Airports are undergoing digital transformation to effectively manage the consistently increasing number of passengers.

North America: The largest contributing region in the air traffic control (ATC) market.” The air traffic control (ATC) market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the air traffic control (ATC) market for the delivery of air traffic control (ATC) and related components, thus driving the growth of the air traffic control (ATC) market in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Europe – 15%, Middle East – 10%, Rest of the World – 5%



Major companies profiled in the report are Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Saab AB (Sweden). (36 Companies)



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes Air traffic control (ATC) Market by sector, by service, by airport size, by offering, by investment type, by applcation, and by region, and region for the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 in these segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the air traffic control (ATC) market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches; mergers; and partnerships, agreements, associated with the air traffic control (ATC) market.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall air traffic control (ATC) market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on air traffic control (ATC) offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the air traffic control (ATC) market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the air traffic control (ATC) market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the air traffic control (ATC) market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the air traffic control (ATC) market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05061075/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________