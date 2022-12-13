Global Rat Model Market Report 2022: Rapid Development of Complex Rat Genome Manipulation Approaches Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rat Model Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Type, Service, Application (Toxicology, Oncology, Immunology, and Neurology & Others), End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Rat Model Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The laboratory rat has been the model of choice in a number of biological areas for decades. Numerous inbred variants have been isolated, exhibiting a broad spectrum of characteristics and serving as models for a variety of human features and disorders. The mapping and genomics of the rat genome have advanced significantly during the past few decades. Numerous investigations targeted at identifying disease-causing genes through positional identification have been prompted by the availability of these data.
Numerous rat genes that underlie monogenic or complex diseases have now been identified, and astonishingly, these results have been translated to humans in a significant proportion of cases, resulting in the discovery of novel human disease genetic variants, aiding in the study of the mechanisms underlying pathological abnormalities and suggesting new therapeutic approaches. Moreover, reverse genetic techniques have been created. Several genome-editing techniques were developed to induce targeted mutations in genes whose function may thus be understood.
Market Growth Factors
An increasing number of advancements within the rat model
Multiple behavioral, as well as neurological impairments, are caused by the total deletion of the maternal UBE3A gene in a novel rat model of Angelman syndrome (AS). This model could be helpful for gaining a better understanding of AS and evaluating potential treatments. The AS model was created in rats by removing the entire maternal UBE3A gene. In addition, a rat model of AS has advantages over a mouse model because the social behavior of rats is more human-like than that of mice.
The rapid development of complex rat genome manipulation approaches
Preclinical animal models, like mice and rats, are required to predict human medication efficacy and toxicity. Rats are frequently utilized due to their genetic resemblance to humans, infinite availability, and ease of manipulation. The production of knockout rats involves inactivating/silencing or knocking out an existing gene and then replacing it with a synthetic piece of DNA, resulting in the inactivation of the gene. This results in modifications to the phenotypic traits of the rat, including its appearance, behavior, as well as other observable biochemical characteristics.
Market Restraining Factors
An increasing number of challenges and complexities in leveraging this approach
In terms of the diseases that they are used to investigate, rats are typically not the model of preference in terms of disorders connected to neoplasms, blood, and immunological function. Rats are, however, the model of choice when it comes to disorders that are associated with aging. On the other hand, they are more commonly utilized in the research of cardiovascular and metabolic illnesses, as well as the beginning stages of conditions that are connected to the brain, the digestive system, and a variety of health issues that are associated with behavior.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|313
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$1022 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1659 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Scope of the Study
By Technology
- CRISPR/CAS & Others
- Nuclear transferase
- Embryonic Stem Cell & Microinjection
By Type
- Outbred
- Hybrid
- Knockout
- Inbred
- Immunodeficient
- Conditioned
By Service
- Breeding
- Genetic testing
- Cryopreservation
- Re-derivation
- Quarantine Depending & Others
By Application
- Toxicology
- Oncology
- Immunology
- Neurology & Others
By End-use
- CROs
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Inotiv, Inc.
- genOway
- Janvier Labs
- Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (H.I.G. Capital)
- TransViragen, Inc.
- Biomedical Research Models, Inc. (Biomere)
- Cyagen Biosciences
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Global Rat Model Market by Technology
Chapter 4. Global Rat Model Market by Type
Chapter 5. Global Rat Model Market by Service
Chapter 6. Global Rat Model Market by Application
Chapter 7. Global Rat Model Market by End-use
Chapter 8. Global Rat Model Market by Region
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha4xeq
Attachment