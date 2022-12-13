Syneos Health Extends Partnership with Medable

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced it has extended its strategic partnership with Medable, the industry-leading technology platform for patient-centered clinical trials, as part of the Company’s commitment to bring clinical trials closer to the patient. Together, Syneos Health and Medable will continue to reduce site and patient burden, improve enrollment and retention and increase patient access and diversity through innovative decentralized clinical trial (DCT) solutions.



Syneos Health first partnered with Medable in April 2021. Notably, over the past 18 months, Syneos Health and Medable have collaborated on more than 15 clinical trials with the aim of reaching 21,000 patients across multiple therapeutic areas. Extended work will continue to successfully deliver technology-enabled, insights-driven DCT solutions to address customers’ customized needs.

“With continued increased demand for DCTs across the industry, our ongoing collaboration with Medable reinforces Syneos Health’s commitment to providing sponsors with solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs and better engage patients,” said Maria Fotiu, President, Sites and Patients, Decentralized Solutions, Syneos Health. “We remain focused on delivering novel, patient-driven clinical trial methods that enable our customers to improve outcomes for patients worldwide.”

Syneos Health and Medable have made significant progress in adopting new tools and creating a scalable operational model for decentralized and hybrid studies. Syneos Health’s deep therapeutic knowledge, experience in managing global clinical trials and operational excellence across the product development lifecycle, combined with Medable’s leading digital trial platform, is benefitting patients, sites and sponsors, and transforming biopharmaceutical product development.

“The last two years have taught us that DCTs are here to stay. Both Medable and Syneos Health envision a near future where every life sciences company has the tools they need to revolutionize human health by expanding access to clinical trials through the use of technology,” said Dr. Michelle Longmire, Medable co-founder and CEO. “We are thrilled with what we’ve achieved to date in our collaboration with Syneos Health and are excited to continue our partnership to bring life-changing therapies to patients faster.”

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically integrating clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics.

Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Syneos Investor Relations Contact: Syneos Press/Media Contact: Ronnie Speight Gary Gatyas Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Executive Director, External Communications +1 919 745 2745 +1 908 763 3428 Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com gary.gatyas@syneoshealth.com

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience and outcomes. Medable’s software has been named a Leader in the industry by both Everest Group and IDC. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Medable Press/Media Contact:

Lisa Barbadora, Barbadora INK for Medable

+1 (610) 420-3413

lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com / media@medable.com

Ashley Paula-Legge, Big Valley Marketing for Medable

+1 (707) 972-0073

alegge@bigvalley.co / media@medable.com