Nubeva Announces Another Successful Ransomware Decryption

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF) today announced the successful decryption of Black Basta ransomware for a customer. This is one of the latest in a growing list of successful decryptions by Nubeva, including lethal threat actors such as Conti, Hive, LockBit, Ragnar Locker, Blackcat, and REvil across multiple industries. Details of the customer and ransomware attack are subject to confidentiality agreements.

“In this attack, a significant amount of data was also corrupted on top of catastrophic data encryption. Typically, threat actors cannot recover corrupted data even after a ransom payment. But Nubeva’s technology often can,” said Steve Perkins, Nubeva CMO. “In this case, we recovered both encrypted and corrupted data, further exhibiting the breakthrough nature of our technology and capabilities.”

Nubeva’s patented Ransomware Reversal technology captures ransomware encryption materials at the moment of attack, enabling victim organizations to decrypt locked files without paying the ransom. Its software collects vital metadata on the attack to aid in incident response, significantly aiding triage, investigations, and threat removal.

“The continued increase in successful ransomware attacks shows that even with state-of-the-art firewalls, anti-virus, and end-point detection and response systems (EDRs), ransomware often still finds a way in,” said Perkins. “A common misconception is that backup-ups will be there when that day comes. Unfortunately, attackers are adept at disabling and deleting backups to create extended downtimes for businesses that drive them toward paying the ransom. That is the gap we fill.”

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages, so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware reversal and retrieval abilities, Contact Us.

